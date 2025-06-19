Intelys Secure Vault bundles now backed by cyber warranty.

In a time where cyber threats are growing more sophisticated and relentless, enterprises are finding themselves in the crossfire more than ever before. With limited resources and often outdated defences, these businesses are increasingly seen by cyber criminals as easy targets.

For this reason, the Intelys Secure Vault bundles now include an innovative cyber warranty designed to provide real-world financial and operational protection in the event of a cyber breach.

The cyber risk reality

Cyber security is no longer just a concern for large enterprises. In fact, SMEs account for more than 60% of targeted attacks globally, with many suffering devastating financial and reputational damage. Unlike large organisations, most businesses lack the budgets and internal expertise to recover from a serious incident. And in the wake of an attack, many are left to fend for themselves, often without clear recovery protocols, access to expert support or any form of financial relief.

That’s where the Intelys Secure Vault changes the game.

The Intelys Secure Vault solutions are tailored specifically for these types of businesses that need that extra peace of mind. They provide financial backing, technical remediation and guaranteed support in the event of a protected cyber breach, bridging the gap between traditional risk management approaches and proactive cyber security.

With comprehensive protection layers including access management, e-mail security, patch management, vulnerability scanning, web filtering, EDR, cloud security, incident response and 24/7 security operations, the Intelys Secure Vault ensures your environment is both defensible and demonstrably protected.

Why the Intelys Secure Vault added warranty stands out:

Real benefit, real support: In the event of a breach, the Intelys Secure Vault warranty reduces investigation, response and recovery time, giving true financial protection and operational continuity.

Built on the Intelys platinum experience

As a trusted partner in managed infrastructure and security, Intelys brings a proven track record of delivering proactive, reliable solutions that align with real business needs. The Intelys warranty is the latest evolution of its mission – to make enterprise-grade security accessible and actionable for all organisations.

Cyber attacks are not a matter of if, but when. With the Intelys Secure Vault's added warranty, businesses no longer need to fear the unknown. Instead, they gain the confidence, support and capability to face digital threats head-on, with Intelys at their side.