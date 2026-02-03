Internal audit excellence: Global, African leaders unite in SA

Africa’s internal audit profession is strengthening its leadership and influence. (Image: IIA South Africa)

As momentum builds towards the 12th African Federation of Institutes of Internal Auditors (AFIIA) Conference, the period leading up to the event marks an important stage in shaping one of the continent’s most significant governance gatherings.

Over the coming weeks, the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA South Africa) will be part of a series of engagements involving The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) Global leadership, representatives of AFIIA’s leadership structures, internal audit leaders from across Africa and emerging professionals. While each engagement has a uniquely tailored focus, together they reflect a shared direction: Africa’s internal audit profession is strengthening its leadership and influence, with South Africa providing the convening platform for these conversations.

African in the global governance spotlight

In February 2026, South Africa will warmly welcome senior global leadership and staff members to Cape Town. The delegation from The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) will include Stefano Comotti, Global Board Chair, Anthony J Pugliese, President and CEO of IIA Global, along with many other leaders, forming a 28-person delegation representing internal audit institutes and affiliates from across the African continent.

The IIA represents the internal audit profession in more than 170 countries and territories worldwide and serves a global membership of over 260 000 internal audit professionals, promoting strong standards of ethics, accountability and professional practice. Through the IIA South Africa, these principles are applied locally across business, government and state-owned entities in South Africa, where internal auditors support transparency, sound decision-making and organisational performance.

The 4th AFIIA Leadership Workshop, one of the key events to be hosted during the February 2026 visits, will be hosted in Cape Town, South Africa and delivered under the theme: “Professionalising with Purpose: Aligning Strategy and Partnerships Across Africa.” The workshop is designed for leaders of all 28 IIA affiliates and chapter leaders within the African region and forms part of AFIIA’s strategy to advance its strategic objective “to assist in the development of strong, well-recognised and self-sufficient institutes under the IIA banner across the continent”.

In her welcome message, AFIIA Chairperson Thokozile Kuwali emphasises the importance of leadership in advancing the profession, noting that “effective leadership remains a cornerstone of a resilient and future-focused internal audit profession, particularly in an increasingly complex and dynamic environment”. She further highlights that the workshop provides a valuable opportunity to enhance leadership capabilities, share best practices and foster meaningful dialogue in support of strong governance and accountability. Kuwali also commends IIA South Africa for hosting the workshop for the second time, recognising the initiative as a clear demonstration of its commitment to professional development and the strengthening of IIA institutes across Africa.

Furthermore, collaborative engagement with the AFIIA leaders, IIA Global leadership, together with leaders from African affiliates, reflects wider recognition that Africa is not only contributing to global governance discussions, but helping to shape them. Insights from these engagements will help inform the focus and direction of the upcoming 12th AFIIA Conference taking place at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa from 25 to 29 May 2026.

Strengthening leadership across the continent

Alongside global engagement, there is a clear emphasis on leadership development within Africa’s internal audit profession. Chief audit executives and audit committee members have been invited to attend a networking cocktail event hosted by PwC South Africa to engage with the global and continental leaders in the profession, and reflect on accountability, ethical leadership and the how to effectively advocate for the role of internal audit.

As organisations face heightened scrutiny, regulatory demands and stakeholder expectations, strong leadership within the profession has become essential. Internal auditors are increasingly expected to act as trusted advisors, supporting leaders in navigating risk and change responsibly. These leadership discussions will flow into the AFIIA Conference, where a broader audience of professionals, executives and governance stakeholders will engage with similar themes.

For IIA South Africa, contributing to these engagements reflects both responsibility and opportunity. As Arlene-Lynn Volmink, CEO of IIA South Africa, notes: “Africa is firmly in the global governance spotlight. By engaging with our peers across the continent and connecting with IIA Global leadership, we are showing that the internal audit profession in Africa is flourishing – vibrant, growing and increasingly influential on the global stage. Hosting these discussions in South Africa allows us to showcase local expertise, share lessons learned and inspire the next generation of internal audit leaders across Africa. We are proud to be a choice destination to increase the visibility and advocacy of the profession, demonstrating that internal audit is flourishing and thriving.”

Investing in the future of the profession

A key part of this build-up is a strong focus on developing future talent through the IIA Global University Tour that is planned to be hosted at Nelson Mandela University and the University of Pretoria, which will see senior leaders engaging directly with students and academic communities.

Among others, the IIA delegation will include Pugliese, alongside representatives from The Internal Audit Foundation, including Glenn Ho, President of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, Shirley Machaba, Senior Vice-President: Strategy and a member of the Internal Audit Foundation Board of Trustees, Laura LeBlanc, Senior Director at the Internal Audit Foundation, and Volmink.

The Internal Audit Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and supports the internal audit profession through initiatives such as scholarships, university grants and academic partnerships. These initiatives contribute to the development of academic pathways and the strengthening of the global pipeline of future internal auditors.

By engaging students early, IIA South Africa is positioning internal audit as a career with purpose, global reach and practical impact. These engagements also encourage emerging professionals to see the 12th AFIIA Conference as a space to learn, connect and gain insight into governance leadership across Africa and beyond.

The countdown to AFIIA 2026

The engagements taking place in the lead-up to the 12th AFIIA Conference are helping to set the direction for the conversations that will shape the internal audit profession across Africa. They reflect a shared focus on leadership, accountability and the role of internal audit in supporting strong, resilient institutions.

The 12th AFIIA Conference is proudly hosted in South Africa under the theme Sikelel’ iAfrika: One IIA, One Africa, One Voice. This premier governance, risk and control event will be the largest internal audit event in Africa, bringing together over 2 700 attendees across a dynamic five-day programme that includes the Governance Forum, AFIIA University, Main Conference and social activities; and will provide a platform to:

Engage with international, continental and country thought leaders.

Explore governance, risk and assurance in an African context.

Build professional networks across borders.

Contribute to discussions that influence organisations and institutions across the continent.

As anticipation continues to build, one thing is clear: the 12th AFIIA Conference is more than a conference, it is a moment for the profession to come together, reflect and help shape what comes next.

“As IIA SA, we are honoured to host the assembly of Africa’s most brilliant internal audit minds. We look forward to sharing ideas and solutions that will elevate the stature of internal audit across the African continent. Cape Town, South Africa is a picturesque reflection of the beauty of Africa and its people, and we look forward to welcoming our guests with open arms,” says Lusanda Ncoliwe, IIA South Africa Board Chair.

The countdown has begun!

Interested delegates and sponsors:

Delegate registration

Registration for the 12th AFIIA Conference is now open. Interested delegates can register online at: https://www.iiasa.org.za/event/AFIIA_2026

Partner with us at AFIIA Week 2026

The 12th AFIIA Conference offers an exceptional platform to showcase your brand to more than 5 500 attendees across a comprehensive five-day programme, including the Governance Forum, AFIIA University, Main Conference and Gala Dinner.

Sponsorship packages are designed to deliver strong value and high visibility across all event activities, providing organisations with direct access to internal audit leaders, decision-makers and professionals from across Africa and beyond.

Align your brand with Africa’s premier internal audit event and take advantage of this unique opportunity to connect, influence and grow.

For sponsorship enquiries and information on available packages, please contact programmes.info@iiasa.org.za.

Contact IIA South Africa:

E-mail: programmes.info@iiasa.org.za

Website: www.iiasa.org.za/

Phone: (+27) 11 450 1040

Follow IIA South Africa on Twitter: twitter.com/IIASOUTHAFRICA

Join IIA South Africa on LinkedIn: https://za.linkedin.com/company/the-institute-of-internal-auditors-south-africa

Like IIA South Africa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IIASouthAfrica/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/instituteofinternalauditors/

Subscribe to the IIA South Africa YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@instituteofinternalauditor6910

Come visit us at our office Located in Bedfordview Office Park:

Address: 3 Riley Rd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008