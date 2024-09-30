International ICEGOV digital governance conference in Africa for the first time

Mzamo Buthelezi, Minister of Public Service and Administration.

The 2024 edition of ICEGOV – the International Conference on Theory and Practice of Electronic Governance – will be hosted in Pretoria next week, bringing together academia, governments, international organisations, civil society and industry to discuss digital governance.

The event, first conceived in 2007, is maintained and co-ordinated by the United Nations University Operating Unit on Policy-Driven Electronic Governance (UNU-EGOV), headquartered in the city of Guimarães, Portugal. It brings together multidisciplinary and multicultural teams to engage on complex problems and emerging challenges, focusing on sustainable development, social inclusion and active citizenship. The 17th edition is the first to be hosted in Africa.

Over the past 16 years, ICEGOV has become a significant and structured source of rich research, policy insight and networking, reaching global audiences of more than 6 900 participants from at least 96 countries. A truly global conference, ICEGOV brings to each host country a state-of-the-art programme and exhibits a strong UN character by heavily contributing towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which includes a sustained approach to gender balance and equal opportunities for people from developing countries through the UNU-EGOV Scholarships Programme.

Serving as a bridge between researchers and policymakers, ICEGOV is attended by decision-makers and stakeholders working in technology-enabled transformation of the public sector.

In 2024, papers and discussions will centre on key topics such as digital inclusivity, governing digital economies, e-government, smart cities, human-centred digital governance, social media, AI, large language models and blockchain.

South Africa’s Minister for Public Service and Administration, Mzamo Buthelezi, says the government strongly supports this conference because it aims to bring together thought leaders and practitioners to drive meaningful progress in this critical area.

“The Department of Public Service and Administration’s Digital Government policy framework, which adopts a comprehensive approach to leveraging digital technologies for the delivery of public services, enhancing government operational efficiency and fostering a citizen-centric approach to governance, stands to benefit significantly from the learnings and insights shared during this conference,” the Minister says.

ICEGOV 2024 will be staged at the CSIR International Convention Centre, with local patrons the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), the University of the Witwatersrand and the Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI). BCX and boxfusion are platinum sponsors of the event; Gauteng province is a gold sponsor; and Brand South Africa the silver sponsor.

For more information, visit https://www.icegov.org/edition-2024/.