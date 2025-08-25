Interpol sting sniffs out cyber crime across Africa

[Caption] A total of 11 432 malicious networks were dismantled during Operation Serengeti 2.0.

An Interpol-coordinated operation has led to the arrest of 1 209 suspected cyber criminals that targeted nearly 88 000 victims.

Dubbed Operation Serengeti 2.0, the crackdown recovered $97.4 million and dismantled 11 432 malicious networks used for cyber crime, says the law enforcement organisation.

The operation was set up to combat cyber crime across the African continent, focusing on several criminal activities targeting organisations and individuals in the region.

The participating countries were Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Côte D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Seychelles, Tanzania, the UK, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Run between June and August, the operation brought together investigators from the 18 African countries and the UK to tackle high-harm and high-impact cyber crimes, including ransomware, online scams and business e-mail compromise.

According to Interpol, private sector collaboration partners assisted with intelligence, guidance and training to help investigators act on intelligence and identify offenders effectively.

The intelligence was shared with participating countries ahead of the operation, providing critical information on specific threats, as well as suspicious IP addresses, domains and C2 servers.

Valdecy Urquiza, secretary-general of Interpol, comments: “Each Interpol-coordinated operation builds on the last, deepening cooperation, increasing information sharing and developing investigative skills across member countries.

“With more contributions and shared expertise, the results keep growing in scale and impact. This global network is stronger than ever, delivering real outcomes and safeguarding victims.”

The first edition of operation Serengeti was held from September to October 2024 and cracked down on cyber crimes such as ransomware operations, digital extortion and online scams.

The criminal activities caused nearly $193 million in damages and, as a result of an effort uniting nearly 20 participating countries, more than 1 000 suspected cyber criminals were arrested, at the time.

The outcomes of Serengeti 2.0 saw authorities dismantle 25 crypto-currency mining centres in Angola, where the suspects were illegally validating blockchain transactions to generate crypto-currency.

The crackdown also identified 45 illicit power stations that were confiscated, along with mining and IT equipment worth more than $37 million, which has now been earmarked by the government to support power distribution in vulnerable areas.

In Zambia, authorities dismantled a large-scale online investment fraud scheme, identifying 65 000 victims who lost an estimated total of $300 million.

“The scammers lured victims into investing in crypto-currency through extensive advertising campaigns promising high-yield returns. Victims were then instructed to download multiple apps to participate,” reads the statement.

According to Interpol, authorities arrested 15 individuals and seized key evidence, including domains, mobile numbers and bank accounts. Investigations are ongoing with efforts focused on tracking down overseas collaborators.

Also in Zambia, authorities identified a scam centre and, in joint operations with the Immigration Department in Lusaka, disrupted a suspected human trafficking network. They confiscated 372 forged passports from seven countries.

“Despite being one of the oldest-running internet frauds, inheritance scams continue to generate significant funds for criminal organisations.

“Officers in Côte d'Ivoire dismantled a transnational inheritance scam originating in Germany, arresting the primary suspect and seizing assets, including electronics, jewellery, cash, vehicles and documents. With victims tricked into paying fees to claim fake inheritances, the scam caused an estimated $1.6 million in losses.”

Operation Serengeti 2.0 was held under the umbrella of the African Joint Operation against Cyber Crime, funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The collaborating partners were Cyber Crime Atlas, Fortinet, Group-IB, Kaspersky, The Shadowserver Foundation, Team Cymru, Trend Micro, TRM Labs and Uppsala Security.