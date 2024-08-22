InterSystems to exhibit at HASA Conference 2024

Henry Adams, Country Manager, InterSystems South Africa.

InterSystems, which positions itself as a leading provider of advanced data technology, will exhibit its healthcare solutions at the Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) Conference on 2-3 September 2024, at the Sandton Convention Centre, in Johannesburg.

The HASA Conference brings together healthcare experts from across South Africa and around the world. A networking event that attracts top stakeholders, healthcare professionals and innovators, the 2024 HASA Conference, under the theme: “Advancing Healthcare", is dedicated to promoting better patient care by placing patients at the centre of healthcare delivery. This year’s focus is on driving informed care, adopting innovative healthcare practices and improving the efficiency of healthcare systems to ultimately enhance patient outcomes.

Empowering patient care with technology

South Africa's healthcare system faces significant hurdles, including data fragmentation, lack of interoperability, data security and privacy challenges, and the need to provide care in remote and underserved areas. "These challenges highlight the growing importance of technology in healthcare. eHealth systems, telemedicine, interoperable platforms and AI-driven solutions are all essential tools for closing the gaps in care," says Henry Adams, Country Manager at InterSystems South Africa. "However, their successful adoption depends not only on access to advanced tools and the effective collation of the data from these systems, but also on choosing a trusted technology partner to work with."

At HASA 2024, InterSystems will demonstrate how its innovative technology provides solutions to overcome these challenges, empowering healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver better, more efficient and effective care to patients.

Join InterSystems at the HASA 2024

Discover how the company’s solutions address key healthcare challenges from:

Operational inefficiencies

Interoperability

Data fragmentation

Data security and privacy

Visit the InterSystems stand to engage with experts and discover opportunities for partnerships and collaboration. “Together, we can streamline patient data management, enhance care co-ordination and empower healthcare providers with timely, accurate information – driving better patient outcomes and building more efficient healthcare systems in South Africa,” ends Adams.

Join InterSystems at HASA 2024 Conference and follow us on LinkedIn for updates. Or visit InterSystems for more information on how to empower better healthcare.