Introducing BrowserTotal: Free AI-powered browser assessment platform

Your browser is no longer just a gateway to the web – it's the frontline of your organisation’s security. Each click, extension and configuration choice impacts your overall security posture. Yet most enterprises struggle to track browser vulnerabilities effectively. To address this, Seraphic Security has launched BrowserTotal – a free, AI-powered browser security assessment platform.

What is BrowserTotal?

BrowserTotal offers a frictionless way for organisations to assess their browser security. Using an advanced in-browser large language model (LLM), the platform simulates browser behaviour in a safe environment and performs well over 100 in-depth security checks, delivering personalised, actionable insights – all without any software installation.

Key features:

AI-powered simulation : Your browser is replicated in an isolated simulation to observe security behaviour.

: Your browser is replicated in an isolated simulation to observe security behaviour. Comprehensive testing : The platform examines browser types, versions, extensions, OS-level signals, hardening configs and more.

: The platform examines browser types, versions, extensions, OS-level signals, hardening configs and more. Instant results : A detailed security posture report is generated with prioritised risks and recommendations.

: A detailed security posture report is generated with prioritised risks and recommendations. Publicly accessible: Anyone – from CISOs to individual users – can use BrowserTotal for free.

BrowserTotal was built on the belief that browser security starts with awareness. Whether you're managing thousands of endpoints or just your personal device, this platform gives you fast, insightful visibility into your browser's security state. Visit browserstotal.com to run your free assessment.

Why use BrowserTotal?

BrowserTotal helps security teams uncover risks before attackers exploit them. It's especially valuable for identifying overlooked browser vulnerabilities that network or endpoint tools might miss.

Benefits:

Zero install, zero disruption : Entirely browser-based, BrowserTotal works without software deployment or performance impact.

: Entirely browser-based, BrowserTotal works without software deployment or performance impact. Close visibility gaps : Browsers are often left out of standard assessments. This tool shines light on those blind spots.

: Browsers are often left out of standard assessments. This tool shines light on those blind spots. Monitor over time : Re-run assessments to track improvements and emerging threats.

: Re-run assessments to track improvements and emerging threats. Enterprise scale : Built for BYOD, remote work and large environments. It scales across thousands of endpoints.

: Built for BYOD, remote work and large environments. It scales across thousands of endpoints. Free and continuously updated: Powered by AI and updated with the latest threat intel, keeping assessments relevant.

What makes it a breakthrough?

BrowserTotal is the first public, self-service platform to deliver enterprise-grade browser assessments powered by AI.

Standout capabilities:

AI-driven threat detection : Identifies both known and anomalous browser threats using real-world training data.

: Identifies both known and anomalous browser threats using real-world training data. 130+ rigorous tests : Evaluates extensions, patching, OS integration, misconfigurations and more.

: Evaluates extensions, patching, OS integration, misconfigurations and more. Clear guidance : Recommendations are prioritised and user-friendly – no jargon, just next steps.

: Recommendations are prioritised and user-friendly – no jargon, just next steps. Designed for all users: From Fortune 500 security teams to solo IT admins and privacy-conscious individuals.

Essential for modern environments

BrowserTotal fills a critical gap left by SASE, EDR and VDI solutions. While these tools protect networks and endpoints, they often ignore the browser layer – where cloud, SaaS and identity-related attacks occur.

In today’s remote and hybrid work environments, unmonitored browsers can expose sensitive data and session tokens. BrowserTotal gives security teams a way to close this vulnerability with real-time, contextual analysis.

Key assessment categories

BrowserTotal organises its findings into clear security categories, helping users quickly identify and address issues.

1. Extensions

Extensions can increase productivity, but also introduce risk. BrowserTotal flags:

Malicious or outdated extensions

Risky permissions

Shadow IT tools

2. AI-powered analysis

This section reviews:

Browser type, version and patch level

Hardening configs (eg, sandboxing, DNS settings)

Experimental flags or insecure features

3. Identity attacks

Tests for signs of:

Credential theft exposure

Session hijacking vectors

Weak authentication methods

4. Fingerprinting and evasion

Examines:

How easily a browser can be fingerprinted

Presence of tracking scripts

Evasion techniques

5. Environment signals

Looks for:

OS and virtualisation clues

Security tool presence

Open ports or background services that attackers could exploit

6. Security hardening

Checks for:

Enforced headers (CSP, XSS, HSTS)

HTTPS settings

Content isolation and anti-phishing features

By organising findings into these categories, BrowserTotal gives both technical and non-technical users a roadmap to improved browser security.

Why browser security matters in 2025

As SaaS and cloud workloads explode, browsers have become as critical as operating systems. Yet attackers are exploiting them more than ever:

Ransomware groups now use browser exploits for initial access.

Malicious extensions bypass traditional endpoint protections.

Shadow IT in remote work settings introduces misconfigurations.

In this climate, continuous visibility into browser posture is non-negotiable. BrowserTotal offers a fast, practical way to stay ahead of threats.

A new approach to browser security

Enterprise security has long focused on network and endpoint protection, while browsers – now the gateway to most business operations – have been under-assessed. BrowserTotal flips that model by making deep, AI-powered browser analysis available to everyone, instantly.

Final thoughts

Seraphic Security's mission is to protect users at their true workplace – the browser. BrowserTotal brings that protection to the forefront by giving every user and security team the tools to assess and secure their environment.

This is more than a new product. It’s a call to rethink browser security in a cloud-first, AI-driven world.

Visit browserstotal.com today to try it for free – and see what your browser is telling attackers before they do.

