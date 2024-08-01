Subscribe
  • Home
  • /
  • Devices
  • /
  • Introducing Fujikura 45S Fusion Splicer – pioneering precision, efficiency in fibre-optic technology

Introducing Fujikura 45S Fusion Splicer – pioneering precision, efficiency in fibre-optic technology

Issued by IC Logistix
Johannesburg, 01 Aug 2024
Fujikura 45S Fusion Splicer.
Fujikura 45S Fusion Splicer.

IC Logistix is proud to announce the launch of the Fujikura 45S Fusion Splicer, a cutting-edge innovation poised to transform the fibre-optic splicing industry. This state-of-the-art device is engineered to cater to both novice and experienced technicians with its advanced features, superior performance and user-friendly design.

IC Logistix (ICL), a premier technology importer and supplier in southern Africa, has been at the forefront of the fibre-optic telecoms market since 2011. Specialising in technology importation and supply, IC Logistix is the sole accredited distributor for Fujikura splicing equipment, AFL test-and-inspection equipment and Optimize Softing. It offers a comprehensive turnkey solution for the installation and maintenance of optic fibre networks, providing a complete range of products and services to meet industry needs.

The introduction of the Fujikura 45S Fusion Splicer marks a significant milestone in fibre-optic technology. This splicer's simultaneous fibre preparation and faster heating times dramatically accelerate splicing processes, enhancing operational efficiency by over 30% compared to previous models. Key features, including innovative dual heating technology and a streamlined workflow, provide unparalleled speed and precision, setting new standards in the industry.

Key features that distinguish the Fujikura 45S as exceptional:

Simultaneous fibre preparation: The Fujikura 45S brings a revolutionary approach to fibre preparation, enabling simultaneous fibre stripping, cleaving and setting. This feature is particularly beneficial for FTTx splicers, offering improved reliability and speed.

Faster heating time: Utilising exclusive dual heating technology, the Fujikura 45S reduces heating time by 15% to 25%.

User-friendly interface: The Fujikura 45S boasts an intuitive, adjustable colour touch-screen, ensuring effortless operation and excellent visibility in diverse environments.

High precision and versatility: The Fujikura 45S excels in precision, accommodating various fibre types with accuracy and reliability. It incorporates Fujikura’s AI-enabled ‘Smart Management Technology’ to maintain optimal performance and stability over time.

Long-lasting battery life: The powerful removable battery supports more than 200 splicing and heating cycles per charge, ensuring uninterrupted workflow in remote locations.

Innovative Splice+ app: The Splice+ app facilitates seamless management of the splicer via wireless communication, offering anti-theft measures and comprehensive data management features, including GPS data retrieval.

For more information:

Visit www.icl.co.za or contact us via email at iclsales@icl.co.za

WhatsApp sales directly at (+27) 78 803 9421

Tel: (+27) 11 521 2370/84/05

Share

Editorial contacts

Zach Yacumakis
Managing Director
(+27) 11 521 2353
zachy@icl.co.za