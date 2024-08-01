Introducing Fujikura 45S Fusion Splicer – pioneering precision, efficiency in fibre-optic technology

Fujikura 45S Fusion Splicer.

IC Logistix is proud to announce the launch of the Fujikura 45S Fusion Splicer, a cutting-edge innovation poised to transform the fibre-optic splicing industry. This state-of-the-art device is engineered to cater to both novice and experienced technicians with its advanced features, superior performance and user-friendly design.

IC Logistix (ICL), a premier technology importer and supplier in southern Africa, has been at the forefront of the fibre-optic telecoms market since 2011. Specialising in technology importation and supply, IC Logistix is the sole accredited distributor for Fujikura splicing equipment, AFL test-and-inspection equipment and Optimize Softing. It offers a comprehensive turnkey solution for the installation and maintenance of optic fibre networks, providing a complete range of products and services to meet industry needs.

The introduction of the Fujikura 45S Fusion Splicer marks a significant milestone in fibre-optic technology. This splicer's simultaneous fibre preparation and faster heating times dramatically accelerate splicing processes, enhancing operational efficiency by over 30% compared to previous models. Key features, including innovative dual heating technology and a streamlined workflow, provide unparalleled speed and precision, setting new standards in the industry.

Key features that distinguish the Fujikura 45S as exceptional:

Simultaneous fibre preparation: The Fujikura 45S brings a revolutionary approach to fibre preparation, enabling simultaneous fibre stripping, cleaving and setting. This feature is particularly beneficial for FTTx splicers, offering improved reliability and speed.

Faster heating time: Utilising exclusive dual heating technology, the Fujikura 45S reduces heating time by 15% to 25%.

User-friendly interface: The Fujikura 45S boasts an intuitive, adjustable colour touch-screen, ensuring effortless operation and excellent visibility in diverse environments.

High precision and versatility: The Fujikura 45S excels in precision, accommodating various fibre types with accuracy and reliability. It incorporates Fujikura’s AI-enabled ‘Smart Management Technology’ to maintain optimal performance and stability over time.

Long-lasting battery life: The powerful removable battery supports more than 200 splicing and heating cycles per charge, ensuring uninterrupted workflow in remote locations.

Innovative Splice+ app: The Splice+ app facilitates seamless management of the splicer via wireless communication, offering anti-theft measures and comprehensive data management features, including GPS data retrieval.

