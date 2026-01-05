Introducing Huawei’s PEN technology: Transforming campus networking with First Distribution

Huawei's PEN technology reduces operational complexity.

One of the standout innovations it is proud to bring to the market is Huawei's Passive Ethernet Network (PEN) – a next-generation campus networking architecture designed for simplicity, performance and energy efficiency.



One of the standout innovations it is proud to bring to the market is Huawei’s Passive Ethernet Network (PEN) – a next-generation campus networking architecture designed for simplicity, performance and energy efficiency.

What is Huawei PEN?

PEN (Passive Ethernet Network) is Huawei’s breakthrough approach that blends the energy efficiency of passive optical systems with the high performance and familiarity of ethernet. Instead of traditional active aggregation switches, PEN uses passive aggregation modules – resulting in a more sustainable, simplified and future-ready network design.

Why PEN matters

Modern enterprises are rapidly evolving. From AI-driven operations to increasingly device-heavy environments, network demands are growing. Huawei’s PEN is engineered to address these challenges head-on:

Designed for AI and smart environments with high bandwidth needs.

Reduces operational complexity by consolidating traditional multi-layer campus networks.

Supports green initiatives with a passive, energy-efficient design.

Enables future scalability as digital transformation accelerates.

Key advantages of Huawei’s PEN solution

1. Ultra-broadband access

Up to 10GE delivered directly to each room.

Up to 160GE of core bandwidth in a single chassis.

Scales up to 96 × 10GE optical ports per device.

A clear upgrade path towards 800GE.

2. Simplified architecture

Pure ethernet stack – fewer protocol conversions.

“One device, one network” design eliminates multi-layer complexity.

Significantly reduces network nodes and O&M overhead.

3. Energy efficiency

Passive aggregation modules dramatically reduce power usage.

Low-power remote units (<1 W per port).

Reduced cabling and infrastructure needs support greener buildings.

4. Built-in security

Advanced authentication and anti-spoofing mechanisms.

Fewer active devices = reduced attack surface.

Faster fault detection and simpler network monitoring.

5. Intelligent operations

Plug-and-play remote units streamline deployment.

Digital network map provides full visibility.

AI-powered O&M enables large-scale campus management with minimal resources.

Ideal use cases for PEN

Huawei PEN is particularly well suited for:

Universities and schools.

Hospitals and large healthcare environments.

Hotels and high-density accommodation.

Organisations prioritising green infrastructure.

Enterprises with small or overstretched IT teams.

Considerations for deployment

As with any major architecture shift, customers should consider:

Initial capex for new chassis and RU components.

Fibre-to-room readiness.

Need for IT team training.

A planned migration approach from traditional three-layer designs.

First Distribution can assist with assessing these requirements, planning migration strategies and delivering tailored presales support to ensure successful adoption.

Why First Distribution recommends Huawei PEN

Huawei’s PEN solution represents a bold step forward for campus networking – combining high performance, simplified operations, sustainability and scalability. With the shift towards AI-driven environments and modern digital applications, PEN provides the backbone needed for next-generation campus connectivity.

As a valued added distributor, First Distribution is here to help you evaluate, position and deliver this solution, ensuring your customers get maximum value with minimal complexity.

If your customers are exploring network upgrades or greenfield designs, Huawei PEN is a standout option.