Introducing Mr T: SA’s new smart delivery partner for big buys, bigger expectations

Mr T is an on-demand delivery solution built to support the logistics of large-item purchases and simplify last-mile delivery.

In a world where convenience and reliability define consumer satisfaction, a new player has entered the South African tech scene: Mr T (Mister Transport), a proudly homegrown, on-demand delivery solution built to support the logistics of large-item purchases and simplify last-mile delivery.

Developed through a strategic collaboration between the Good Earth Group, custodian of the Mr T brand, and Nihka Technology Group, its innovation partner, Mr T brings a fresh, tech-forward solution to both consumers and businesses seeking fast, secure and scalable delivery, specifically for larger goods from all major retailers and bulk providers.

Whether you’ve just purchased a six-burner gas braai, a lounge suite, a fridge, steel sheeting or a generator, Mr T ensures that getting your goods home is the least of your worries. With Mr T, gone are the days where you are forced to slot into the delivery schedule of the retailer. Instead, you can now receive your goods “on demand” and at your convenience.

“We’ve designed Mr T to meet a clear and growing need: smart, large-item delivery that fits seamlessly into both consumer and corporate ecosystems,” says Terence Smith, CEO of the Good Earth Group. “This is not a courier service, it’s an intelligent delivery partner that supports major brands, simplifies logistics and enhances the post-purchase experience.”

Innovation meets real-world delivery needs

At the heart of Mr T is a robust technology stack tailored for performance, trust and user simplicity. Key features include:

Real-time driver tracking and customer communication

Streamlined driver onboarding and verification

Two-factor authentication and secure payment workflows

Integrated delivery request channels from apps, call centres and partner platforms

Support for high-volume, high-value deliveries with business-grade compliance

Unlike traditional courier services, Mr T is purpose-built for non-standard loads, bulky purchases, oversized appliances and heavy goods that require more than a scooter and a tracking number.

“This is where local innovation meets enterprise thinking,” says Yashmita Bhana, CEO of Nihka Technology Group. “We’ve built the system to handle scale, complexity and compliance, whether it’s one customer requesting a treadmill delivery or a retail giant scheduling hundreds of end-of-day fulfilments.”

Partner for retailers, wholesalers and corporates

While the app is designed with user-friendly features for individuals, the real game-changer is Mr T’s ability to integrate with large-scale retail ecosystems. By offering API connectivity and real-time tracking, it enables big-box retailers, e-commerce platforms and logistics co-ordinators to embed Mr T directly into their fulfilment workflows.

This makes it ideal not only for end consumers, but also for:

Retailers seeking a trusted partner for customer deliveries.

seeking a trusted partner for customer deliveries. Wholesalers needing responsive, cost-effective drop-offs.

needing responsive, cost-effective drop-offs. Corporates requiring flexible logistics for high-value items.

requiring flexible logistics for high-value items. Customer service teams wanting to elevate delivery experience and reliability.

“We’re proud to be the tech engine behind Mr T,” adds Bhana. “The platform isn’t just about delivery, it’s about creating a seamless bridge between retailers and the people they serve, with the transparency and efficiency today’s customers expect.”

South African innovation with scalable vision

Built with enterprise-grade security and automation, Mr T is already gaining traction among early adopters who recognise the value of a delivery solution that is designed for South African realities but built to global standards.

“We see this as a logistics innovation that reflects the pulse of South Africa,” concludes Smith. “From the individual buyer to the boardroom strategist – Mr T is ready to deliver.”

Ready to roll? The Mr T app is now live for Android and iOS users, and onboarding for retail and corporate partners is open.

To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.mrt.co.za.