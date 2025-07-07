Introducing RHEL 10: Building the future of enterprise with Vagmine Tech IT

Ankita Singh, CEO, Vagmine Tech IT.

In proud collaboration with Red Hat, Vagmine Tech IT is excited to support and adopt Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 (RHEL 10) – officially launched on 20 May 2025. As a transformative release, RHEL 10 brings AI-driven automation, quantum-ready security and a container-native OS model, making it the ideal foundation for today’s hybrid cloud, AI and edge-native enterprises.

1. AI-powered assistance with RHEL Lightspeed

One of RHEL 10’s most innovative features is Lightspeed – an AI-powered assistant integrated directly into the command line interface (CLI). Lightspeed allows sysadmins and developers to ask natural language questions like:

“Help me troubleshoot SSHD failing to start.”

It responds with actionable, step-by-step solutions – drawing from decades of Red Hat expertise. Lightspeed is designed to bridge the Linux skills gap, boost team productivity and accelerate issue resolution without deep command-line experience.

2. Future-proof security for the quantum era

RHEL 10 is the first enterprise Linux distribution to incorporate post-quantum cryptography (PQC), aligned with NIST standards and compliant with FIPS. Security enhancements include:

Quantum-resistant algorithms integrated into OpenSSL, GnuTLS, and SSH.

integrated into OpenSSL, GnuTLS, and SSH. Encrypted DNS support via Kickstart for zero trust deployments.

via Kickstart for zero trust deployments. Secure Boot with UEFI defaults in cloud images for tamper-resistant boot processes.

These upgrades position RHEL 10 as a forward-thinking OS for security-critical workloads.

3. Embracing Image Mode: A container-native OS

With RHEL 10, Red Hat introduces a groundbreaking Image Mode – turning OS instances into immutable, container-like artefacts. This offers:

Seamless build, deploy, patch and rollback workflows.

workflows. Reduced configuration drift across environments.

across environments. Consistent operations across bare metal, VMs and cloud .

. Build-time optimisation through Red Hat Insights.

At Vagmine Tech IT, this aligns perfectly with its goal to simplify operations and enable scalable, consistent deployments.

4. Enhanced developer experience

RHEL 10 makes major strides in supporting modern development environments with:

Linux Kernel 6.12 and GCC 14.2 for next-gen workloads.

for next-gen workloads. Latest runtimes: Python 3.12, Node.js 22, PHP 8.3, MySQL 8.4 and PostgreSQL 16 .

. A refreshed GNOME 47 desktop with native RDP support replacing legacy VNC.

desktop with native RDP support replacing legacy VNC. RISC‑V architecture support for early adopters in embedded and edge computing.

These features are tailored for developer agility, performance and future innovation.

5. Operational enhancements across the board

RHEL 10 also introduces thoughtful improvements for smoother day-to-day operations:

Consistent network interface naming – no more eth0 confusion.

– no more eth0 confusion. A redesigned Anaconda installer with admin user creation by default.

with admin user creation by default. Advanced Kickstart features including auto-importing of CA certificates for encrypted DNS.

These enhancements reduce manual set-up, simplify compliance and speed up provisioning.

Why Vagmine Tech IT recommends RHEL 10

Vagmine Tech IT's commitment is to empower clients with secure, intelligent and scalable infrastructure. RHEL 10 delivers:

AI-powered support through Lightspeed .

. Advanced cryptography for post-quantum security .

. Container-native, image-based architecture for hybrid cloud consistency .

. An enhanced developer experience with modern toolchains .

. Operational efficiency and simplified deployment.

How it will accelerate, grow BFSI and telecoms partners

Vagmine Tech IT is committed to helping enterprises stay secure, agile and intelligent. RHEL 10 supports that mission – and delivers distinct advantages for the company's BFSI and telecoms clients:

Banking and financial services (BFSI):

Faster transaction processing and reduced latency for real-time financial services.

and reduced latency for real-time financial services. Enhanced server hardening and endpoint protection using post-quantum cryptography.

using post-quantum cryptography. Consistent hybrid cloud environments for deploying secure micro-services at scale.

for deploying secure micro-services at scale. AI-powered troubleshooting (Lightspeed) to reduce resolution time in critical systems.

to reduce resolution time in critical systems. Zero trust-ready deployments with encrypted DNS and Secure Boot by default.

with encrypted DNS and Secure Boot by default. Automated patching and compliance via Ansible and Red Hat Insights.

via Ansible and Red Hat Insights. Reduced operational overhead , enabling teams to focus on innovation, not infrastructure.

, enabling teams to focus on innovation, not infrastructure. Faster transaction processing, improved branch/server hardening and cloud-native banking micro-services built on a consistent RHEL foundation.

Telecoms and network services:

Automated edge deployments to streamline roll-out of 5G towers and micro-data centres.

to streamline roll-out of 5G towers and micro-data centres. Container-native OS model to accelerate CNF/SDN/NFV architecture deployment.

to accelerate CNF/SDN/NFV architecture deployment. AI-enhanced monitoring and predictive maintenance to reduce downtime.

to reduce downtime. Support for low-power architectures like RISC-V for embedded telecoms devices.

for embedded telecoms devices. High availability and rollback-safe operations through immutable Image Mode.

through immutable Image Mode. Rapid provisioning across hybrid networks via Kickstart and centralised management.

via Kickstart and centralised management. Real-time service delivery optimisation , with minimal latency and higher bandwidth reliability.

, with minimal latency and higher bandwidth reliability. Streamlined 5G infrastructure, automated edge deployments and AI-supported network monitoring – all powered by RHEL 10.

“RHEL 10 is more than an operating system – it’s a transformation enabler. For our BFSI and telecoms partners, it means faster go-to-market cycles, stronger compliance and a foundation to launch intelligent, scalable digital services,” said Ankita Singh, CEO at Vagmine Tech IT.

What’s next?

RHEL 10 is now available through the Red Hat Customer Portal (developer editions are free).

is now available through the Red Hat Customer Portal (developer editions are free). Vagmine Tech IT offers RHEL 10 onboarding, cloud migrations and AI/edge infrastructure consulting .

. Stay tuned for the company's upcoming RHEL 10 optimisation services, including workshops, technical support packages and architecture blueprints.

Learn more

Conclusion

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 isn’t just a new release – it’s a platform for the future. From quantum-ready security to AI-assisted automation and container-native operations, RHEL 10 sets a new standard for enterprise IT.

Vagmine Tech IT is here to help you harness it. Let’s build the future, together.