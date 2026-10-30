Introducing Vumio.ai, a platform giving physical spaces a voice through AI-powered facilities management

Turning voice into action.

Across office buildings, warehouses, campuses and operational sites, everyday problems affect the people who use those spaces. An air conditioning unit that stops working or a lift awaiting maintenance can disrupt their day and create more work for the teams responsible.

For organisations managing multiple sites, keeping track of these issues and making sure they are dealt with can be a challenge.

Traditional issue reporting processes can be fragmented. When reports arrive through e-mails, phone calls and separate logs, teams can struggle to keep track of what has been reported, what needs attention and whether the same problem keeps coming back. This can lead to duplicate reports and delays in getting issues resolved.

Recognising the need for a more connected approach, Vumio developed Vumio.ai to help organisations bring these reports together and manage their response. It is a WhatsApp-first facilities management platform powered by AI, designed to help organisations capture, understand and respond to what people experience across their physical spaces.

Guided by the philosophy, “Smart Spaces, Better Experiences”, Vumio.ai combines conversational reporting, AI and intelligent issue management to help teams understand what is happening across their sites and what needs attention.

Moving beyond traditional issue management

Managing physical spaces means maintaining buildings and infrastructure while understanding how everyday issues affect the people who work, live or visit them.

Whether it is faulty equipment in a warehouse, a maintenance issue in a residential building or a reported hazard on a mine site, teams need to understand what is happening, who is affected and what needs attention.

For organisations managing multiple locations, the challenge is turning individual reports into a clear picture of the problems across their sites, so teams can respond and address issues that keep coming back.

Vumio.ai addresses this challenge by bringing issue reporting and management together in one platform, helping teams understand what people are reporting across their sites and co-ordinate a response.

Seeing the bigger picture across your sites

Rather than treating every reported issue as an isolated maintenance request, Vumio.ai enables organisations to capture feedback, identify recurring patterns, understand operational impact and co-ordinate appropriate responses.

Over time, these reports can help organisations identify problems that need a longer-term solution and take a more experience-driven approach to managing their spaces.

Making every voice heard through WhatsApp

Vumio.ai makes it easy for employees, tenants, contractors and visitors to report issues through WhatsApp, a communication channel they are already familiar with. There is no separate reporting app to download or new interface to learn, reducing the effort involved in getting people comfortable with reporting.

People can report issues using text messages, voice notes, videos or photographs. If the details are vague or incomplete, Vumio.ai can ask follow-up questions to better understand the problem.

For example, a warehouse employee who notices a damaged loading bay door can send a photograph with a message identifying its location.

Vumio.ai turns this information into a structured issue that operational teams can manage and track.

This gives people a straightforward way to raise concerns as they come across them, helping teams hear about problems that might otherwise go unreported.

Turning fragmented feedback into intelligent action

Vumio.ai uses AI to interpret incoming reports, classify issues and hazards, and capture location details provided during the reporting conversation.

It also helps teams manage situations where several people report the same problem through intelligent issue grouping.

For example, several occupants on one floor might report that the air conditioning is not working. If each report becomes a separate ticket, teams may spend time reviewing and managing multiple requests for the same fault, creating unnecessary administrative work and making it difficult to understand the scale of the problem.

Vumio.ai groups reports about the same problem into a single issue, while keeping each person’s report available within it. Teams can see how many people have reported the problem, read each person’s feedback and see whether it came through chat, WhatsApp or was captured directly in the system.

This reduces duplication while preserving the detail and context of every report, helping teams understand the problem and prioritise their response.

From reporting to resolution

Reporting a problem is step one. Making sure someone takes responsibility and follows it through is another.

Organisations may have mechanisms for gathering information, but without clear ownership and structured workflows, issues can remain unresolved.

Once an issue is captured in Vumio.ai, teams can review the details, assign responsibility, manage the actions needed and track progress towards resolution.

Location mapping links issues to buildings, floors, rooms and operational areas, helping teams understand where attention is needed. For organisations managing multiple facilities, this provides a centralised view of issues across their space portfolio.

Operational dashboards help teams monitor issue volumes, recurring problems, service-level performance and resolution trends. This helps them see where work is building up and which issues need attention.

By connecting human feedback with operational accountability, Vumio.ai helps teams keep track of who is responsible, what needs to be done and how each issue is progressing towards resolution.

Using everyday reports to guide improvements

While traditional facilities management systems often focus on assets, maintenance activities and service requests, Vumio.ai introduces an additional perspective: the experiences of the people using those spaces.

Every reported issue becomes a source of operational information. Over time, these reports can help organisations identify recurring maintenance problems, understand where service delivery may be falling short and recognise opportunities for improvement.

For example, repeated reports about a particular building, floor or operational area may point to an underlying problem that needs more than a temporary fix.

These insights can help organisations make more informed decisions and take an experience-driven approach to improving their spaces.

This is particularly relevant for organisations managing large or complex environments, where maintaining consistent service standards across multiple locations can be challenging.

Designed for diverse physical environments

Vumio.ai is designed to support organisations managing physical spaces of any kind, from commercial offices and retail environments to residential properties, industrial facilities and mining sites.

The platform's space portfolio capabilities allow organisations to manage multiple locations within a centralised environment, with structured location hierarchies that provide context for reported issues.

For facilities management teams, this means greater visibility into maintenance and service challenges.

For property owners and managers, it provides a clearer understanding of issues affecting occupants and tenants.

For industrial and mining environments, it creates an accessible channel for reporting operational concerns and potential health and safety hazards.

Across these environments, the objective remains consistent: to connect the experiences of people using physical spaces with the teams responsible for managing them.

Giving physical spaces a voice

Vumio.ai brings together accessible reporting, AI-powered intelligence and structured operational action to help organisations respond to the needs of the people using their spaces.

By making it easier to report problems and giving teams a clear way to manage them, the platform helps organisations listen, understand and respond.

Rather than allowing everyday facility issues to disappear into disconnected reporting processes, the platform gives organisations a way to listen, understand and respond.

Better-managed spaces begin with better information, and better information begins with making it easier for people to share their experiences.

Every space has a voice, Vumio.ai turns it into action.

What if better-managed spaces cost less than you think?

Find out what Vumio.ai would cost for your organisation. Try the Vumio.ai pricing calculator and see how it could fit into your budget.

Want a closer look? Book a demo.