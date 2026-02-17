Investec’s Invest-ED targets digital skills, career readiness

Investec’s newly launched platform links subject choices to real-world work readiness.

Investec has unveiled Invest-ED, a national programme that prepares young people for tomorrow’s world of work.

The programme is aimed at helping high school learners navigate education choices, emerging careers and a rapidly changing world of work, the company said.

Invest-ED is designed to link education decisions more closely to work readiness, helping learners and their families understand how subject choices, skills development and adaptability influence long-term opportunities.

“The world of work is changing quickly, and young people need guidance that keeps up. Invest-ED is designed to help learners and parents start earlier, make more informed choices and build the confidence to navigate what comes next,” said Itumeleng Merafe, head of private bank at Investec.

The launch event featured a series of expert discussions on emerging technologies, future skills and evolving career paths.

Rhian Letts, head of group technology strategy at Investec, said while artificial intelligence (AI) is already transforming industries, the next major shift will come from its convergence with quantum computing.

“Today we solve some incredibly complex problems using zeros and ones. But quantum computing unlocks the ability to solve even bigger problems with far less power and effort,” she said.

According to Letts, the combination of AI and quantum computing could be particularly transformative in healthcare, enabling more accurate drug trials and personalised treatment plans by better modelling the complexity of the human body.

She also challenged the narrative that automation will eliminate jobs, arguing instead that it will fundamentally change how people work.

“The next era is not about what you know, but how you use what you know. It’s an era for creatives, for people who can adapt, think critically and apply knowledge in new ways,” she said.

Some of the learners from Gauteng high schools were part of the launch.

Learners call for practical, future-ready skills

ITWeb spoke to some of the learners who took part in the launch, and the focus on digital literacy and emerging careers resonated strongly.

Tumahole Mokemane, a grade 11 pupil from West Ridge High School, said digital literacy has already become essential in his daily life.

“Digital literacy is a crucial part of our world, especially with the introduction of AI and technological innovation. Knowing how to operate digital devices and understand technology is really important,” he said.

Mokemane believes Invest-ED will help demystify what lies ahead. “It’s going to give me insight into what to expect from the digital world,” he added.

Tshepang Rathaba, a grade 11 learner from St Martin de Porres High School, said the current education system does not always prepare learners for careers that are still emerging.

“I don’t think the system teaches us enough about emerging careers. There’s a lot of theory, but not enough practical life skills. You often have to figure things out on your own,” Rathaba said.

She said Invest-ED’s exposure to real career stories and professionals is already changing how she thinks about her future. “Hearing from people in different careers, how they started and how things actually work, opens up new possibilities. It has made me look at careers I never seriously considered before, like quantum physics.”

Letts said programmes like Invest-ED play an important role in democratising access to guidance that was previously limited to those with resources.

“Technology allows us to make education and insight more accessible. But beyond access, we need to teach curiosity, encouraging learners to ask how the world works, not just memorise answers,” she said.

The launch was live-streamed to more than 4 000 learners, parents and educators nationwide, with schools hosting group viewings during the pilot phase. Investec plans to expand the programme to reach more schools over time, with content also available online for continued learning beyond live sessions.

“Legacy is measured not only in what we leave behind, but in the guidance, skills and opportunities we pass on to the next generation,” Merafe said. “Equipping young people to succeed is how we move the country forward.”