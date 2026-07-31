iOCO announces local delivery layer for OpenText in AWS

Rian Van Greunen, iOCO Managing Director for Automation Cluster.

iOCO and AWS have teamed up to help OpenText customers modernise information management environments, strengthen data governance and become AI-ready without compromising data residency requirements.

Speaking ahead of the OpenText Summit Africa to be held in Johannesburg soon, Rian Van Greunen, iOCO Managing Director for Automation Cluster, says: “As both an OpenText Platinum Partner and an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, iOCO is well positioned to leverage both partnerships to help customers reduce operational complexity, improve resilience and security, establish a scalable foundation for innovation and unlock greater value from their information assets.”

He says iOCO and AWS have developed a joint framework to help enterprises modernise mature, mission-critical OpenText environments that are becoming increasingly complex to scale, secure and maintain on-premises. By combining AWS cloud capabilities with iOCO’s deep OpenText expertise, iOCO helps organisations ‘Transition, Transform and Transact’.

Moeketsi Motloung, Services Director of the iOCO Automation Cluster.

Moeketsi Motloung, Services Director of the iOCO Automation Cluster, says the partnership helps South African enterprises overcome the challenge of data that is fragmented, ungoverned and often locked into ageing systems, limiting visibility, slowing decision-making and hampering AI adoption. “It also helps simplify procurement processes by enabling organisations to procure the latest OpenText solutions in AWS Marketplace as a private offer,” he says.

Louw Pieters, Sales Director of the iOCO Automation Cluster, explains the framework: “AWS supplies the cloud infrastructure: scalable compute, in-region data residency and compliance controls built for regulated industries. iOCO supplies the local knowledge, technology and AWS platform skills, migration architecture and integration with legacy systems. It also brings a deep understanding of South African regulations that is difficult to replicate without local expertise.”

This enables customers to modernise with confidence while balancing compliance, governance and operational requirements specific to the local market.

For many organisations, the biggest challenge is not adopting AI, but ensuring information is trusted, accessible and governed well enough to support it. The framework is designed to address this challenge through a structured modernisation journey.

Transition, Transform, Transact

The partnership encompasses three key elements:

Transition

Migrating off on-premises infrastructure and onto AWS-hosted cloud with data residency in South Africa. iOCO assesses, designs, migrates and validates the move. AWS provides the underlying infrastructure and compliance controls.

Transform

Once in the cloud, organisations are better positioned to unlock the value of trusted information through OpenText Aviator AI capabilities, enabling intelligent content management, automated workflows, agentic AI and real-time business insights. As an OpenText Platinum Partner, iOCO combines deep OpenText expertise with AWS Advanced Tier Services capabilities.

These credentials reflect iOCO’s track record of helping organisations modernise complex enterprise environments and realise value from information management investments.

Recognised as OpenText Africa Partner of the Year for three consecutive years (2023 to 2025) and recipient of the 2025 OpenText Excellence in Cyber Security Award, iOCO brings more than 25 years of experience delivering enterprise solutions across Africa and the Middle East. iOCO’s extensive expertise in OpenText and AWS, combined with a strong understanding of local regulatory and operational requirements, ensures customers benefit from trusted, award-winning delivery and locally relevant outcomes.

Transact

Instead of lengthy procurement cycles, customers with existing AWS spend commitments can buy OpenText technology solutions in AWS Marketplace with consolidated billing and pre-negotiated terms, making the process straightforward and manageable, and reducing the effort and time required to modernise their systems. This enables organisations to accelerate modernisation initiatives while simplifying commercial management.

Combining global platforms with local expertise

They note that the advantages of AWS as the infrastructure layer include its global cloud scale, flexibility, AI infrastructure and security services. OpenText’s Information Management portfolio is available on AWS through their global strategic partnership, giving iOCO’s regional customers a proven path to cloud-native and hybrid deployment models.

Louw Pieters, Sales Director of the iOCO Automation Cluster.

OpenText provides a comprehensive information management platform that combines content management, archiving, cyber security, AI, analytics and business integration capabilities, and iOCO combines extensive expertise in delivering OpenText technology solutions and AWS Advanced Tier Services, underpinned by decades of successful delivery across African markets. iOCO also brings deep technical knowledge, certified specialists, and proven implementation experience to help organisations modernise, secure, and optimise their information management and cloud environments.

As organisations look to accelerate AI adoption, the ability to modernise information environments, strengthen governance and unlock trusted data will become increasingly important to enterprise transformation. iOCO’s joint framework with AWS and OpenText is designed to help customers take a structured, locally relevant approach to this journey.

iOCO and AWS will showcase the framework at OpenText Summit Africa, taking place at The Canvas in Riversands on Thursday, 3 September 2026. Click here to register.

Visit the iOCO stand at the event to learn more, or contact the team directly at solve@ioco.tech.