iOCO co-CEO resigns after one year

Dennis Venter has resigned as co-CEO of iOCO.

Dennis Venter has resigned as co-CEO and member of the board of directors of iOCO, with immediate effect.

The JSE-listed iOCO, formerly known as EOH, made the announcement yesterday, saying Venter has decided to pursue his other business interests.

“The company extends its sincere appreciation to Dennis for his leadership and contribution during his tenure and wishes Dennis every success in his future endeavours,” says the technology services group in a statement.

Venter was appointed co-CEO of iOCO together with Rhys Summerton in February last year following the resignation of Marius de la Rey.

De la Rey had served as interim CEO following the departure of Stephen van Collar in 2024.

At the time of their appointment, the company said Summerton would be directly focused on capital allocation decisions and group strategy , while Venter focused on revenue generation initiatives.

Both joint-CEOs worked closely with existing group chief financial officer and executive director Ashona Kooblall and the existing management team of iOCO.

Summerton and Venter joined the board in May 2024 and have been instrumental in various turnaround initiatives as part of the board’s restructuring committee.

“The executive leadership team will continue to comprise Rhys Summerton and Ashona Kooblall, who both remain focused on driving growth, financial discipline, strengthening strategic execution and enhancing value creation for all stakeholders,” iOCO tells shareholders.

“The board is confident that the executive leadership team, together with the broader management group, is well-structured and aligned to deliver on iOCO’s long-term vision.”