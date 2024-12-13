iOCO collaborates with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for greater enterprise cloud flexibility

Japie Botha, Business Executive, Cloud and Emerging Technologies at iOCO.

Specialist technology solutions provider iOCO has announced a collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), a global edge-to-cloud company, to enhance its private and hybrid cloud offerings through HPE GreenLake cloud.

As an HPE Partner Ready Vantage partner, iOCO will be able to leverage the capabilities and benefits of HPE GreenLake cloud for its private and hybrid cloud customers, enabling them to access the HPE GreenLake solutions portfolio. The iOCO Cloud Platform, enabled by HPE GreenLake cloud, is hybrid cloud by design, which allows businesses to deploy and manage resources across their private and public clouds while retaining control of their data and flexibility over how they consume and manage services.

“The iOCO Cloud Platform helps businesses simplify and accelerate their operations. By partnering with HPE, the platform provides a consistent operational experience for security, visibility, monitoring and application performance across different IT environments and resource types. This means you have the flexibility to deploy applications and data where they make the most sense for your business – on premises or in the cloud, be it hosted, private or public – with full control over security and performance,” says Japie Botha, Business Executive, Cloud and Emerging Technologies at iOCO.

“Partnering with HPE will allow us to further enhance our industry-leading offering. By using HPE GreenLake cloud as the basis of the iOCO Cloud Platform, we are ensuring that our customers can innovate faster, simplify operations and financial management, and eliminate the complexity of IT infrastructure planning, set-up and management,” says Conrad Blignaut, Managing Director of iOCO Infrastructure Solutions.

Leveraging the comprehensive capabilities of HPE GreenLake cloud, the iOCO Cloud Platform boasts AIOps-powered visibility into cost, energy efficiency, governance, security, compliance and performance across the entire hybrid estate – as well as greater control thanks to increased automation. All iOCO services via HPE GreenLake cloud are available on a pay-per-use basis.

“As we see a clear increase in demand for solution providers with strong expertise in hybrid cloud in the region, iOCO’s partnership with HPE will enable customers to smoothly adopt a hybrid-by-design model, thereby achieving greater enterprise cloud flexibility,” said President Ntuli, managing director for South Africa, HPE. “This is a great opportunity for both HPE and iOCO, not just to deepen our partnership, but to showcase how the adoption of HPE GreenLake cloud will enable customers to fully embrace the benefits of a hybrid edge-to-cloud architecture.”

According to IDC, HPE GreenLake customers experience 86% less unplanned downtime, along with 45% lower three-year cost of operations than without HPE GreenLake.[1] IDC research also found the benefits most often cited by HPE GreenLake cloud customers are the platform’s ability to deliver on-demand scalability of compute and storage, reduced IT costs and the ability to shift employee time to higher value activities while enabling the organisation to meet its IT sustainability objectives.

In addition to gaining the benefits of HPE’s enterprise-grade infrastructure architecture through the iOCO Cloud Platform, iOCO customers will also be able to access the full portfolio of HPE GreenLake as-a-Service offerings. This will help organisations in the region, including large and medium enterprises, to simplify their IT processes as they can work with a single partner who can deploy, license, advise, manage and support their entire IT estate. iOCO will also be offering white-labelled solutions for smaller cloud providers, allowing them to offer all of the benefits of HPE GreenLake cloud and the iOCO Cloud to their customers.

