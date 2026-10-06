iONLINE global network core grows with addition of a Sydney breakout point

iONLINE’s Australian breakout brings high-speed, localised connectivity to a region experiencing rapid growth in IOT and enterprise data requirements. (Image: iONLINE)

For many global deployments, connectivity remains reliant on centralised network paths that add latency, limit visibility and make even simple network changes painfully slow.

To address this challenge, iONLINE is bringing core capabilities closer to where devices operate on the edge, with the expansion of its global network core. Sydney, Australia is the latest breakout point to come online.

A breakout point is where device traffic exits the mobile network and enters the public internet or a private network. With local breakout, this happens in-region, helping to reduce latency. By comparison, most global enterprise roaming solutions route traffic back to the UK or EU before it breaks out.

iONLINE’s Australian breakout brings high-speed, localised connectivity to a region experiencing rapid growth in IOT and enterprise data requirements.

David Farquharson, CEO of iONLINE, says: “Enterprise connectivity should not force customers to choose between global reach and local performance. By distributing our core capabilities into key regions, such as Australia, we can improve performance and give customers more control to adapt quickly as their operations change.”

Software-defined core technology delivers measurable outcomes

Built onto cloud-native, software-defined mobile core technology from Stacuity, iONLINE can now better manage traffic flows and policy enforcement across regions in real-time. This will support measurable outcomes for customers, including faster regional rollout, more stable performance for critical applications, reduced downtime risk and improved operational responsiveness.

David Farquharson, iONLINE CEO, says the cores are about removing friction and enabling customers to scale and optimise quickly and with confidence.

These capabilities provide meaningful advantages across several verticals, including healthcare, logistics, utilities, smart infrastructure and transportation, among others.

Read: iONLINE delivers real-time connectivity control with its new global network core (https://www.itweb.co.za/office/ionline/content/VgZeyqJldWm7djX9)

Real-time control, faster performance, less friction

The footprint of iONLINE’s global network core already covers several key regions, with additional locations in deployment. The United States (Texas), United Kingdom and South Africa are currently online, with Sydney, Australia the latest to go live. Other breakout points will follow.

“These cores are about removing friction,” Farquharson says. “When customers need to scale, optimise or respond, they can do it quickly and with confidence. They're getting real-time agility that moves at the speed of opportunity.”

To learn how iONLINE’s distributed global cores can improve performance and give your team more day-to-day control, visit www.ionlinesp.com.

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