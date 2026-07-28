iONLINE introduces eSIM for IOT, simplifying connectivity for distributed device fleets

eSIM for IOT gives enterprises a simpler way to manage connectivity as deployments grow, building on established eSIM technology and aligning with the GSMA SGP.32 standard. (Image: iONLINE)

Picture an IOT deployment spread across markets and continents – from smart infrastructure and utilities to remote fleets and field equipment. Keeping those devices connected has traditionally meant shipping physical SIM cards across borders, sending engineers to swap them and troubleshooting hardware that is difficult to reach. As IOT deployments expand across countries and use cases, those manual steps become a scaling bottleneck. Every extra touchpoint adds cost, delay and risk.

iONLINE is removing that bottleneck with eSIM for IOT, a new capability built on its intelligent FlexiSIM solution.

eSIM for IOT gives enterprises a simpler way to manage connectivity as deployments grow, building on established eSIM technology and aligning with the GSMA SGP.32 standard. The GSMA is the global industry body representing mobile network operators and plays a key role in driving wireless technology standards. The SGP.32 standard was designed specifically for IOT, making it ideal for industries where devices are often remote, widely dispersed and expected to run for years. It enables secure, remote provisioning at scale without relying on SMS or a consumer-style eSIM flow. By aligning with this standard, iONLINE gives enterprises greater flexibility to adapt across markets and networks.

An IOT SIM re-imagined

A key differentiator of iONLINE’s eSIM for IOT FlexiSIM is how it builds on SGP.32, adding capabilities to an already strong architecture. On-device profile switching is a great example. A profile is a virtualised SIM card. Where traditional SGP.32 SIMs allow connected devices to update and switch profiles, FlexiSIM can be programmed to intelligently switch between installed profiles using a mapping table, which is uniquely defined for every situation. This table guides the SIM to the preferred profile for a specific country or network – even when the currently active profile has no connectivity.

Edwin Watson, Chief of Staff at iONLINE Connected Networks.

The result is that FlexiSIM always connects using the preferred profile for its configuration – typically the one offering the strongest available connection, most competitive rate or local breakout in the market where the device is operating.

Edwin Watson, iONLINE Chief of Staff, who has been spearheading the new solution, says IOT teams are tired of connectivity being the part that slows everything down.

“With iONLINE’s eSIM for IOT, customers can provision and manage connectivity remotely at fleet scale, so deployments move faster and devices stay online where the business actually needs them,” he says. “With FlexiSIM, teams can programme SIM fleets to switch intelligently based on predefined logic. This helps devices use the best available connection for their use case.”

Scale faster, with less friction

In line with GSMA standards, iONLINE can load eSIMs directly from mobile operator platforms, avoiding the profile-creation delays and compliance pitfalls that often slow deployments down. This means iONLINE can onboard new mobile network operators and connectivity partners faster, with fewer manual steps, so customers spend less time waiting on set-up.

New devices with FlexiSIMs installed can be activated and provisioned remotely, wherever they are in the world, without anyone touching the hardware. It is like giving every device a digital passport, allowing it to connect and change networks wherever it is deployed.

Customers can manage and monitor fleets from a single interface – such as via iONLINE’s CentralFlex connectivity management platform – provisioning new devices, applying policies and switching profiles remotely. Where a traditional SIM carries a single network profile, eSIM for IOT can hold several and switch between them when required. That one change helps solve several costly operational problems.

Stay up when a network goes down

When a major US network suffered a widespread outage, devices relying solely on it went dark. iONLINE customers using an iONLINE profile stayed connected – switched automatically to an alternative network. With prioritised network access lists built per country, eSIM for IOT is designed to keep working when a single carrier cannot.

IOT teams are tired of connectivity being the part that slows everything down. (Image: iONLINE)

“Success in IOT is keeping thousands of devices connected for years with minimal touch,” says Watson. “By enabling customers to switch profiles intelligently, eSIM for IOT protects uptime when networks fail. This makes connection resilience a controllable part of the deployment, rather than a risk which grows as fleets scale.”

For enterprises, that also means clearer governance: controlled provisioning, stronger oversight and better auditability as deployments expand.

eSIM for IOT is now available from iONLINE.

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