Iress appoints wealth management MD for SA

Dominic Rey joins Iress as MD of its wealth management business in SA.

Financial services software company Iress has appointed Dominic Rey as MD of its wealth management business in South Africa, effective February 2026.

This as local wealth firms face tighter regulation , margin pressure and rising client expectations, Iress said in a statement.

According to Statista, the wealth management market in SA is experiencing significant growth and development, driven by various factors such as changing customer preferences, emerging trends in the market, local special circumstances and underlying macroeconomic factors. Customer preferences in the wealth management market in SA are shifting towards personalised and holistic financial solutions.

Rey brings more than 30 years’ experience across wealth management, financial markets and financial services technology. His background includes senior roles at Investec, Freedom Capital and technology-enabled wealth platforms.

“Rey’s background combines deep wealth management credibility, a proven delivery and execution track record, and a strong understanding of how technology can be leveraged to improve advice , investment and operational outcomes,” the company noted.

According to Iress, Rey’s focus will be on platform stability, adviser productivity and positioning technology as a strategic enabler rather than a compliance burden.

“Iress continues to invest in leadership that brings deep market understanding and a strong focus on execution,” said Shaun Nicholson, CEO of Iress South Africa. “Rey's experience strengthens our ability to partner with wealth management firms, as well as our ability to support their strategic priorities.”

Rey said technology needs to simplify advisers’ work rather than add complexity, particularly in a highly regulated market.

“In a market like ours, technology should make work easier, not more complicated. The wealth management industry is at an important point of change, and technology has a critical role to play in helping firms operate efficiently while meeting growing regulatory and client expectations. Ultimately, the aim is to give advisers more time to focus on meaningful client outcomes and provide services they can rely on,” said the newly appointed MD.

In his first year, Rey plans to prioritise platform stability, improve adviser efficiency by streamlining workflows and reducing administrative overheads, and define a growth roadmap for the local wealth management business.

Iress said wealth management remains a strategic focus for the company in SA, with the appointment reinforcing its emphasis on local leadership and industry expertise.