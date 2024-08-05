Irish Tech Challenge SA 2024 finds its top seven

The seven local start-ups selected for Irish Tech Challenge South Africa 2024.

Seven local start-ups have been selected as finalists of this year’s Irish Tech Challenge South Africa.

The selected entrepreneurs advance with €10 000 each in funding, as well as a funded trip to Ireland, where they will be part of a business networking programme with access to the country’s top business leaders, the Irish tech ecosystem and acceleration support.

Now in its third successive year, the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa is run in partnership with the Embassy of Ireland in SA, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and the Technology Innovation Agency, along with implementing partners Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Precinct and Dogpatch Labs Ireland.

The challenge targets start-ups whose work aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It aims to forge mutually-beneficial partnerships between South African entrepreneurs and Irish technology expertise, harnessing Ireland’s position as a global high-tech hub.

According to a statement, this year’s challenge saw more than 350 entries from South African-owned, growth-stage tech start-ups focused on fulfilling the UN’s SDGs.

The seven selected start-ups will undergo an intensive pre-acceleration programme with workshops, masterclasses and mentorship sessions in SA. These will conclude with a showcase at Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct at the end of August.

Thereafter, they will head to Ireland in September for an acceleration programme with Dogpatch Labs in Dublin, says the statement.

“This initiative exemplifies the strength of Irish-South African collaboration in technology and innovation,” says Austin Gormley, ambassador of Ireland to SA.

“It underscores Ireland's commitment to fostering global technological partnerships and supporting young entrepreneurs in realising their potential on the world stage. We look forward to their journeys and the impact they will have in promoting inclusive economic growth in South Africa.”

DSI acting director-general Daan Du Toit adds: “The Irish Tech Challenge represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between South African ingenuity and global markets. Through this partnership, we are unlocking new opportunities for our local tech entrepreneurs, contributing significantly to sustainable economic development.”

The selected innovators and start-ups are:

Charnté Marthinus, Smartview Technology: The enterprise-grade utility management solutions provider’s software and mobile application allows for real-time monitoring and management of consumption, making it easier for businesses to control costs, improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Ahren Posthumus, Momint: Uses blockchain technology to ensure capital is invested in renewable energy projects in a fast and safe way. It does this by fractionalising renewable energy projects, enabling individuals to co-invest in the financing of the projects, allowing a return on investment and contributing to a just and sustainable transition.

Priaash Ramadeen, The Awareness Company: A situational awareness company that uses data to help organisations achieve operational efficiency and sustainability through its Hydra software product. This integrates with organisations’ sensors and third-party systems, enabling automated data storytelling and insights.

Jabulani Nyembe, Athena: A provider to healthcare services through a platform that allows patients to pay their medical treatment costs in monthly instalments. It uses technology to administer this process for doctors and patients.

Michelle Geere, AdBot: An online advertising solutions start-up for small business owners that handles their digital marketing needs through its AdBot.

Prudence Simelane, Samanjalo: A fly ash beneficiation business that uses geo-polymer technology to turn coal waste (fly ash) into green products used in construction and infrastructure environments, such as green cement, bricks, pavers and barricades.

Kgololo Lekoma, Credipple: A talent marketplace for creative and digital professionals. It reduces friction in the process of hiring remote work professionals by matching clients to trusted professionals and streamlining the admin processes, to make it easier to collaborate.

To see the start-ups at the showcase on 30 August, register here.