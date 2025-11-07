Is AI turning digital presses into ‘flexo eaters’?

Kemtek’s digital labelling and packaging specialists, Sanjay Maharaj and Wendy McLoughlin.

Kemtek’s digital labelling and packaging specialists, Sanjay Maharaj and Wendy McLoughlin, recently attended LabelExpo 2025 in Barcelona, returning with a clear message for South African and SADC printing businesses: it’s time to invest in digital.

Speaking on Kemtek’s GT Unpacked podcast, hosted by Kitty Mhlongo, the pair unpacked what they saw at the show and what it means for the fast-growing labels and packaging sector – now the most dynamic category in commercial printing.

“If you’re not taking advantage of the productivity, quality and ROI of digital press technology, you’re missing out,” says McLoughlin.

The ‘flexo eater’ arrives

The latest digital presses showcased at LabelExpo are redefining what’s possible. Embedded AI, automation and predictive diagnostics are improving uptime and cutting unplanned stoppages. Running at 120 metres per minute, presses using LEPx technology feature individual writing heads, plate drums and inking rollers on each ink station – enabling faster operation and unprecedented efficiency.

“This takes the perception of digital being only for short runs out of the equation,” explains McLoughlin. “The new digital presses can print up to 42 000 linear metres in an eight-hour shift. They genuinely have the potential to replace flexo.”

Maharaj agrees: “These presses can absolutely be described as flexo eaters. For years, the industry has equated digital with short runs and slower speeds. That’s changed completely.”

Speed, intelligence and self-awareness

The real breakthrough, however, lies in intelligence. Modern digital presses can self-diagnose, self-correct and even instruct operators to step back while they fix themselves. AI-driven control systems predict faults before they happen and optimise uptime autonomously.

“It’s a complete rethink of what a printing press is,” says McLoughlin.

For South African and SADC markets, where access to technical support and spare parts can be constrained, this is a game-changer. “A press that can monitor itself, reduce downtime and minimise maintenance means more uptime and more profit,” she adds.

Flexibility, sustainability and future readiness

Versatility remains key for local label converters who manage mostly short- to medium-run jobs. “A press that’s flexible without high waste or retooling costs is invaluable,” says McLoughlin.

The new generation of digital presses also supports a wider range of substrates and sustainable materials, including thinner films and recyclable options, aligning with global brand demands for eco-friendly packaging.

“Digital presses are no longer islands; they’re intelligent nodes in a connected production network,” McLoughlin concludes.

