Is it time to upgrade? Why SA businesses are replacing their printers in 2025

South Africa’s printer market is experiencing a shift, driven by a combination of economic pressure and renewed business investment. According to Statista, the local printer and copier market reached $61.1 million in revenue in 2024, with a projected 2% growth in 2025. Businesses are once again exploring new print technology, but buyers should focus on total cost of ownership (TCO). Industry experts, including a Kyocera spokesperson, note that TCO remains the most crucial factor in purchasing decisions, often misunderstood or overlooked.

Gareth Fletcher, Corporate Sales Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says: “To support informed buying decisions, businesses should consider key factors such as TCO savings, energy efficiency and sustainable design. Kyocera’s ECOSYS models, for instance, reduce long-term operational costs and address load-shedding concerns with their low energy consumption.”

He suggests that companies compile a TCO comparison chart when considering a printer purchase, so they can see the cost savings over five years. “It makes a compelling case for strategic investment, and looking ahead, the prediction is that businesses prioritising TCO and efficiency will gain a competitive edge,” he says.

“Kyocera offers tailored assessments to help organisations optimise print strategies, reduce costs and support sustainability goals,” says Fletcher. This market shift signals an opportunity for businesses to invest in smarter, cost-efficient print solutions that align with their long-term operational objectives.

Understanding TCO and why it matters

TCO measures a printer's full lifetime cost, including consumables, energy and maintenance. Kyocera, long known for its durable and eco-friendly devices, helps businesses lower costs through long-life components and energy-saving technology.

A practical guide for choosing the right printer in 2025

Prioritise TCO by looking beyond the purchase price. Kyocera’s printers minimise long-term expenses with efficient toner systems and durable parts.

Focus on energy efficiency. With power cuts being a reality, opt for printers like Kyocera’s ECOSYS models, which reduce electricity use.

Choose sustainable solutions and eco-friendly designs, such as toner-only replacement systems and recycling programmes that help lower waste.

Match print volume and speed to your needs. High-volume operations require fast, reliable printers as an example.

Ensure robust security features like secure print release and encryption tools to protect sensitive data.

Leverage managed document services (MDS) to optimise supply management and streamline workflows, reducing print volumes and enhancing efficiency. By integrating ECM and document management solutions, businesses can cut costs, improve TCO and embrace sustainability through smarter, paper-light processes.

Ensure robust support and industry-leading warranties that provide peace of mind for both end customers and partners.

“As one of the few OEMs offering extended warranty periods, Kyocera stands behind the longevity and reliability of its devices, reinforcing our commitment to long-term performance and customer confidence,” says Fletcher.

While many leaders recognise that TCO remains a crucial factor in purchasing decisions, a comprehensive understanding of all contributing factors – such as consumables, energy costs and maintenance, is often overlooked. IDC research highlights that organisations prioritising TCO rather than focusing solely on purchase price can achieve significant long-term savings, with some businesses reporting up to 30% cost reductions over five years by implementing strategic infrastructure solutions.

Fletcher says “I always remind my clients: pay less now or save more forever – TCO makes the call.”