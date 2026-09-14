Is the tech vendor summit worth the jet lag?

Traci Maynard, ICT channel and partnership specialist.

There is a specific kind of madness known only to South African channel partners and distributors. It’s the kind of madness that convinces you that sitting in a pressurised metal tube for 32 hours, hopping through three different international airports, and finally landing in the neon-soaked, desert heat of Las Vegas is a good business decision.

We don’t do it for the "scenery" − let’s be honest, Vegas can be one of the most unattractive cities if you aren’t there to gamble. We do it because distribution isn't something you can learn from a paperback; it is a lived experience that demands a deep understanding of a shifting ecosystem.

We are there because these annual vendor summits and sales kick-offs are the most significant investments on the enablement calendar, designed to align teams to a strategy that (hopefully) lasts the entire year.

When you’ve travelled that far, you aren't looking for incremental updates. You want "jaw-dropping" news. You want to hear about a major acquisition, like Qlik’s acquisition of Upsolver, or the launch of Qlik Answers, which brings together AI on both structured and unstructured data , while changing the game for predictive analytics.

You might be looking for a new AI-powered "private content network "that unifies and secures sensitive content to finally solve a client's security posture.

As South Africans, we are looking for how these technologies fit into our stack to make us more profitable. In a world where the cost of moneyis a pressing factor that global vendors often overlook, we need to know that the tech we are carrying is a "staple"that drives consistent value, not a "perishable"item driven by short-term hype.

Ideally, the keynote speakers, often organisational leaders like a CEO or VP of sales, will share a "golden thread" − a unifying message that translates high-level business priorities into actual seller knowledge we can use back home.

Afternoon tracks: Choosing your weapon

The morning keynotes are for the hype and the vision, but the real work happens in the afternoon tracks. These events are unique because they allow both partners and distributors to attend together, which is crucial for alignment.

Typically, the house splits: you’ve got the "sales" track and the "technical" track.

The sales tracksare where we look for the "sales marketing kits". We want to see the new battle cards, sales presentations and playbooks built specifically for the channel.

We know that companies with tailored sales playbooks see a 49% higher win rate, so we are looking for practical guides that help our teams position solutions against buyer pain points. We want discovery sessions that fine-tune our ideal customer profiles and scripts that qualify leads based on real criteria.

We attend these summits to become "high-performing extensions" of their brand.

Meanwhile, the technical tracks are where the engineers dive into the demo environments. They are looking for hands-on learning so they can handle real-life scenarios, perhaps exploring how "augmented intelligence"can amplify human creativity or how "edge computing" will drive real-time analytics.

They might even be working toward certifications like "Qlik Sense business analyst"or "Talend solution architect"to ensure we remain industry leaders.

The expo floor: Swag, strategy and survival

Then there is the expo area − a high-traffic gauntlet of vendors. It’s a place filled with swag and people quite literally dragging you toward their stands to show you their latest enablement tools.

While it can feel like a "Wild West" environment, it’s also where you see the "performance by design"of the broader ecosystem.

For a managed service provider, the expectation is that the vendor rep will be there. The rep is your champion, the "social glue" that connects the vendor's global strategy to the local reality.

However, we live in a world where vendor org charts are in constant flux. The VP you met last year might not be there this year, meaning those carefully built relationships often need to be rebuilt from scratch.

Having a dedicated rep present is the only way to ensure your specific market needs aren't lost in the corporate shuffle.

The ‘real’ conversations

While the formal sessions are great, the best conversations are held away from our normal turf. There is something about being in a neutral location that makes conversations “real”. Whether it's over a coffee or a post-event "happy hour", this is where the truth comes out.

This is where we talk about the "Dell direct" mentality, or the "loophole" in deal registration that keeps us up at night. It’s where we discuss why 60% of market development funds (MDF) go unclaimedbecause the category allocation and application processes are too cumbersome.

We use these moments to push for transparency about the channel's commitments and plans. We aren't looking for a "one-time thing"; we want an ongoing effortthat ensures we stay on board for the long-term.

As the event wraps up and we prepare for another 32-hour journey home, we have to ask: was it worth it?

If we leave with a centralised hub of new content, a clear understanding of our MDF budget, and a "jaw-dropping" piece of tech that opens new revenue streams, then the answer is yes.

We go to these events to move away from "half-hearted results"and toward strong engagementthat drives brand loyalty. We return to South Africa with the tools and "real" connections needed to turn our channel into a serious revenue machine.

A closing thought for the journey home

Perhaps the most controversial truth to pack for the long flight back is this: while you were distracted by the neon lights and "jaw-dropping" keynotes, your vendor’s direct sales team might have been your biggest competitor in the field.

We attend these summits to become "high-performing extensions" of their brand, yet the data shows that 80% of channel partners are underperforming, and four out of five new partners will never even make a sale for that vendor.

If you aren’t part of that elite top tier driving the lion's share of revenue, you have to ask yourself if you’re actually a strategic partner or just another "perishable item" in a vendor’s basket, kept in line with swag while their direct reps "whisper" in your customers' ears to take the business direct.

Ultimately, you must decide if the summit is a genuine launchpad for your profitability, or just an expensive piece of theatre designed to keep you engaged while you’re being disintermediated.