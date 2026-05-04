Is your business ready for AI-driven automation?

Sifiso Mohlala, IBM Software Product Manager, First Distribution.

Companies in all sectors are turning to AI -driven automation but face challenges around cost, integration, skills, governance and return on investment. ITWeb, in partnership with First Distribution and IBM, is surveying how ready South African businesses are to adopt AI-driven automation.

The survey aims to uncover how companies are currently using AI-driven automation, where they are seeing the greatest value, and what barriers may be slowing progress.

Sifiso Mohlala, IBM software product manager at First Distribution, says: “We’re launching this survey to better understand how organisations are approaching AI-driven automation at a practical level – beyond the hype. While many IT leaders recognise the potential of AI to streamline operations, improve decision-making and accelerate development, there’s often a gap between ambition and execution.”

Mohlala says the research will capture where businesses truly stand, including their readiness, challenges and opportunities across areas like data, integration, orchestration and AI-assisted development.

"These insights will help surface real-world priorities and guide more meaningful conversations about how organisations can adopt automation in a way that is scalable, secure and aligned to business outcomes,” he says.

The survey asks respondents about where their businesses are on their AI journey, their primary goals for adopting AI, and the biggest barriers to doing so. It also covers data readiness, integration approaches, access to AI coding skills and investment strategies.

By participating, you’ll be contributing to this local research project. The detailed results will be published on ITWeb.

To complete the survey, click here.