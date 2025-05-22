Is your data secure? Assess your risk, strengthen your defences

There are hidden risks lurking in data.

Data is one of your most valuable assets, but are you confident in its security? In today’s digital landscape, businesses face unprecedented challenges, from unstructured data and compliance risks to sophisticated AI-powered cyber threats. Without a robust strategy, organisations risk data breaches, financial losses and reputational damage.

Want to strengthen your data security and protect your business from vulnerabilities?

Keep reading to learn how to assess your security posture, eliminate risks and build resilient defences.

The hidden risks lurking in your data

Many organisations unknowingly expose themselves to significant risks due to poor data management. Unstructured and unclassified data creates blind spots, making it difficult to identify and protect sensitive information. Cyber criminals exploit these gaps, launching attacks that can lead to unauthorised access, data breaches and compliance failures.

Regulations like GDPR and POPIA add another layer of complexity. Non-compliance can result in hefty fines, legal consequences and damage to your reputation. Additionally, businesses often miss opportunities to leverage their data for growth, as it remains scattered, outdated or redundant.

Start with the basics: Quick wins for data security

Data security is undeniably a complex challenge, especially in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. While a comprehensive overhaul may be part of your long-term strategy, you don’t have to wait to start making meaningful improvements.

There are several straightforward steps you can take to significantly reduce risks and strengthen your defences. Here are three practical suggestions to get you started:

1. Tackle ROT data head-on

ROT data – redundant, outdated and trivial information – is a common issue that’s surprisingly easy to fix. By identifying and eliminating unnecessary data, you can:

Reduce storage costs by freeing up valuable space.

by freeing up valuable space. Minimise compliance risks by ensuring outdated information doesn’t fall under regulations like POPIA.

by ensuring outdated information doesn’t fall under regulations like POPIA. Enhance security by shrinking your attack surface and focusing on protecting critical assets.

2. Strengthen defences against AI-powered threats

Cyber criminals are increasingly using AI to launch sophisticated attacks. While this sounds daunting, there are simple yet effective ways to bolster your defences:

Implement AI-driven threat detection systems to stay ahead of evolving risks.

to stay ahead of evolving risks. Use encryption and tokenisation to protect sensitive data at rest and in transit.

to protect sensitive data at rest and in transit. Regularly update your security protocols to address emerging vulnerabilities.

3. Simplify compliance with clear policies

Navigating South Africa’s regulatory landscape can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Start by:

Classifying sensitive information to understand what needs protection.

to understand what needs protection. Aligning data retention policies with POPIA and the Cybercrimes Act.

with POPIA and the Cybercrimes Act. Training employees on compliance requirements to reduce human error.

Real-life consequences of poor data security

The recent data breach at a local real estate company underscores the importance of robust data security measures to protect sensitive information. While the incident may lead to a loss of customer trust and reputational challenges, the company has taken significant steps to address the issue, including securing systems, notifying affected clients and implementing additional security measures. This serves as a reminder for businesses to proactively safeguard data and comply with privacy regulations to minimise potential risks

Partner with Faranani DocTec for a cyber security posture assessment.

The benefits of partnering with Faranani DocTec

A cyber security posture assessment with Faranani DocTec delivers tangible benefits:

Cost savings: Eliminating ROT data reduces storage and retrieval costs, justifying the investment.

Eliminating ROT data reduces storage and retrieval costs, justifying the investment. Enhanced security: Advanced tools and strategies protect your business from emerging threats.

Advanced tools and strategies protect your business from emerging threats. Simplified compliance: Tailored solutions ensure adherence to South African regulations like POPIA and the Cybercrimes Act.

As a certified OpenText Reseller Platinum Partner and the OpenText Africa Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year, Faranani DocTec has long been at the forefront of intelligent digitisation and information management solutions. Faranani DocTec's expertise ensures your organisation is secure, compliant and future-ready.

Take action today

