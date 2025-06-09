ISACA SA Chapter holds 2025 AGM focused on future of digital trust

ISACA South Africa Chapter hosts its AGM.

The ISACA South Africa Chapter hosted its annual general meeting (AGM) on 30 May 2025 at the PwC offices in Waterfall, Johannesburg, bringing together professionals from across the information systems, governance and audit landscape.

This year’s theme: "The Future of Digital Trust", underscored the growing importance of integrity, accountability and truth in an era shaped by rapid technological transformation.

Opening the AGM, President, Kenneth Palliam, delivered thought-provoking remarks on how emerging technologies are transforming sectors across society – from healthcare and education to urban planning. “Technology is now embedded in the way we diagnose diseases, educate our children and manage our cities,” said Palliam. He highlighted the challenges of misinformation and digital manipulation in today’s connected world.

The AGM also featured a keynote presentation by Delrich Stander, Associate Director at PwC, titled: "Continuous Auditing – Practical Approach and Common Pitfalls". Stander provided practical insights and shared lessons on implementing continuous auditing frameworks in complex digital environments.

Following the keynote, Palliam presented a summary of achievements across the chapter’s portfolios for the past financial year, highlighting the chapter’s continued leadership across Africa in areas of professional development, certifications and community engagement.

Jerod Naidoo, the chapter’s Treasurer, presented the Annual Financial Statement for 2024 as audited by Nexia SAB&T, along with the 2025 budget proposal. The membership approved the reappointment of Nexia SAB&T as the external auditor for the coming financial year.

The AGM concluded with a message of renewed focus on innovation, accountability and member value, reaffirming the chapter’s role as a beacon of excellence within the broader ISACA global network.

For more information on ISACA South Africa Chapter’s initiatives and upcoming events, visit www.isaca.org/chapters/south-africa.