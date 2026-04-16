iSchoolAfrica partnership extends impact of Wired4Women Awards

Athlone Girls High School in Johannesburg was provided with access to the full iSchoolAfrica Coding and Robotics Programme.

The third annual Wired4Women Awards are extending their impact in SA’s tech sector through a partnership with iSchoolAfrica.

On behalf of the winners across 11 categories of the 2026 Wired4Women Awards, a donation of R30 000 per category will be made to iSchoolAfrica to help develop digital education programmes in under-resourced areas. The initiative is closely aligned with iSchoolAfrica’s mission to reduce educational inequalities and bridge the digital divide by equipping learners and teachers with access to leading technologies, as well as modern teaching practices.

According to Michelle Lissoos, executive director at iSchoolAfrica, the partnership enables real, measurable impact. Funding from the awards will help roll out the iSchoolAfrica Coding and Robotics Programme at a selected school, including a mobile iPad lab, robotics equipment and ongoing teacher training and mentorship. A key component is Apple’s #EveryoneCanCode curriculum, which introduces girls to coding and app development from primary school through to matric.

iSchoolAfrica equips learners and teachers with access to world-class digital technologies.

The impact of this initiative is already evident – last year, the beneficiary of the Wired4Women donation was Athlone Girls High School, in Johannesburg, providing students with access to the full iSchoolAfrica Coding and Robotics Programme.

Since its inception in 2009, iSchoolAfrica has reached more than 340 schools, with projects ranging from bringing iPad learning to paediatric oncology wards to award-winning app development programmes for deaf learners. In 2025, iSchoolAfrica’s Deaf App Development programme won the global Project Zero Award for helping create a barrier-free world for people with disabilities.

While challenges such as connectivity and teacher adoption remain, iSchoolAfrica says it addresses these through pre-loaded content and comprehensive educator training and support. Looking ahead, the organisation aims to expand its reach further, deepen partnerships and explore the role of AI in education, while also building pathways from school into meaningful tech careers.