ISPA appoints new board members

Sasha Booth-Beharilal returns as ISPA chairperson.

The Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) has announced a new board of directors that will serve for the next three years.

The announcement follows the industry body’s recent annual general meeting and fourth quarter board meeting.

In a statement, ISPA says it firstly extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to outgoing board members – Cheryl Dinkelmann, Gideon le Grange and André van der Walt.

According to the industry body, their tenure as ISPA board members leaves the internet in South Africa stronger.

“ISPA simultaneously congratulates Ntokozo Mbonani and Doreen Mokoena, who are joining the ISPA board for the first time. ISPA looks forward to new ideas and fresh perspectives over the coming term,” says the organisation.

It notes that Dave Gale, Jerry Maleka and Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were re-elected to further board terms.

Sasha Booth-Beharilal returns as ISPA chairperson, backed by Enzio von Diest as deputy chairperson.

ISPA recently called for nominations to the ISPA non-profit company board for the three-year term of 2025, up to and including 2027.

The new board members are elected to serve a three-year term. Board members are eligible to serve for a maximum of six consecutive years, and then become ineligible for further reappointment until one year has passed, the association explains.