iStore Business: Your comprehensive managed services provider for a thriving digital workplace

Transform your digital environment.

When you think of iStore, the first thing that likely comes to mind is our bright, welcoming retail spaces brimming with the latest Apple devices. But did you know that the company does a lot more than simply serve as a supplier of cutting-edge technology? Under the iStore Business division, on top of being a premium reseller of Apple products, it's also a fully fledged managed services provider dedicated to transforming your organisation's digital environment.

“Put simply, we deliver end-to-end solutions that help businesses optimise performance, enhance productivity and ensure a secure and seamless digital workplace,” explains Sudesh Pillay, Executive Head of iStore Business.

Beyond devices: A 360-degree business solution

Whether you’re a small business, a medium-sized enterprise or part of a large corporation, iStore Business can guide you through every step of your digital journey. This includes more than just acquiring the right devices. From setting up secure, cloud-based infrastructures and safeguarding data with top-notch cyber security, to ongoing support and advisory services, iStore Business is a one-stop partner for your IT needs.

Consider the results seen by a prominent South African bank that integrated Apple technology with the support of iStore Business: an astonishing 90% employee satisfaction rate, only a 0.9% in-warranty failure rate per 36-month cycle, and a significant reduction in IT support costs. Mac devices empowered users, who needed minimal IT intervention and could set up their devices independently in minutes. The bank also benefited from a 70% reduction in provisioning time and overall cost savings ranging from 12% to 25%.

Transforming the digital workplace

The digital landscape has evolved drastically since the pandemic, and today’s employees demand flexibility and efficiency. “Post-COVID, organisations are moving to optimise their digital workplaces,” says Pillay. “It’s not just about enabling remote work, but integrating emerging trends that ensure security, productivity and a high-quality user experience.”

Companies that equip employees with tools they love – like MacBook, iPad and iPhone – foster a better work environment, which in turn helps attract and retain top talent. As a managed services provider, iStore Business helps you make this transition smoothly. And as an official partner with Microsoft, JAMF, Perception Point and Ivanti, iStore Business offers tailored solutions that align with your business needs.

Targeted solutions across key industries

iStore Business manages over 45 000 devices across a range of sectors. In the finance industry, the company supports the top five banks and 90 additional financial service clients, including insurance companies, fintech firms and consultancies. Their work ensures high-performance, reliable Apple devices drive productivity in a sector that demands precision and security.

In healthcare, iStore Business has played a transformative role. A notable project with Netcare involved the deployment of over 15 000 iPads, revolutionising patient care and operational efficiency across South Africa’s largest hospital network. The creative sector, a long-standing focus, continues to benefit from iStore Business’s delivery of seamless, intuitive Apple technology, empowering designers and content creators with the tools they need to innovate.

The retail industry has also seen remarkable advancements. iStore Business enhances customer experiences while streamlining transactions with solutions like self-checkout and tap-to-pay. These innovations eliminate the need for traditional merchant devices and fees, simplifying operations for small businesses. Meanwhile, the motor industry is leveraging iPad in dealerships to provide interactive and engaging sales experiences, boosting customer satisfaction and driving growth.

Enabling business growth with future-ready solutions

With a focus on growth, iStore Business is ramping up its efforts to engage small and medium-sized corporations – an agile and tech-savvy segment ripe for innovation.

“While our enterprise work has been significant, we see immense potential among small and medium-sized corporations,” says Pillay. “This sector is more adaptable and open to integrating new technologies, making it a perfect fit for our services.”

Partner with iStore Business

When you partner with iStore Business, you get a complete ecosystem, over and above the hardware. iStore Business ensures that your employees are equipped with the tools and knowledge they need to excel, allowing you to focus on your core operations. With its unwavering commitment to best-in-class service and a future-oriented approach, iStore Business empowers your organisation to maximise productivity, minimise support costs and attract the best talent.

Discover how iStore Business can transform your workplace into a secure, efficient and engaging environment where your team can thrive. Empower your employees. Empower your business. Choose iStore Business, your trusted managed services provider.