IT grads find opportunity at home affairs departments

AWS has set up 20 IT graduates in home affairs offices across Gauteng.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has placed 20 unemployed IT graduates within home affairs offices across Gauteng through the Youth Employment Services (YES) programme.

This forms part of efforts to bridge the gap between skills and workplace experience − a challenge often cited as a barrier to employment opportunities.

In a statement, the US-based multinational cloud computing giant says the initiative is delivered in collaboration with YES, AWS’s Equity Equivalent Investment Programme partner , Titan Centre of Excellence, and Gauteng home affairs offices.

The graduates will receive foundational and associate-level AWS cloud training and certification, workplace experience, compensation and ongoing mentorship through to December.

They will assist with the technical modernisation at various home affairs offices, directly contributing to the digital service delivery transformation strategy , AWS adds.

“AWS’s partnership with the YES programme and the home affairs departments addresses the youth skills gap in the country,” says James Hickman, AWS country manager for SA.

“The 20 graduates will obtain an AWS cloud practitioner certification and practical public sector experience, enhancing their employability in South Africa’s competitive job market.

“We are equipping South Africa’s public sector with skilled cloud professionals to accelerate digital service delivery, while providing unemployed graduates with globally-recognised cloud certifications, practical experience and sustainable income,” adds Hickman.

To address the country’s youth unemployment crisis, government introduced YES, which is a public-private initiative led by the Presidency. It aims to place young people into quality first-job experiences.

During his State of the Nation Address earlier this month, president Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that YES has placed over 200 000 young people in year-long work experience opportunities.

As a result, government will this year introduce regulatory changes that will make it much easier for businesses to participate in YES, creating more jobs for young people, he stated.

According to AWS, it has placed 180 graduates at various organisations in SA since 2020, through the YES programme.

AWS YES programme graduate Emihle Majeke comments: “The AWS YES programme opened doors I may not have otherwise accessed and played a pivotal role in my professional growth.

“In 2023, I was placed at Solvyng, where I gained valuable exposure to an industry-aligned cloud practitioner environment. This experience enabled my progression into my current role working as an AWS authorised instructor at the AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town, where I deliver cloud training and support the centre’s skills development initiatives.”