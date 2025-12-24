IT gurus join Nedbank board

Nedbank has announced some changes to its board of directors.

Big-four bank Nedbank has appointed IT gurus to its board of directors’ Group IT Committee.

In a statement yesterday, Nedbank announced that Dixit A Joshi, Natasha Davydova and Sanat Rao have been appointed as independent non-executive directors with effect from 15 January 2026.

Joshi will join as a member of the Nedbank Group Risk and Capital Management Committee, while Rao and Davydova will join as members of the Group IT Committee, also with effect from 15 January 2026.

The bank says the appointments have been made in terms of the group's policy on the nomination and appointment of directors.

Davydova (PhD certificate in Finance, London School of Economics and Political Science) has been the chief information officer of AXA UKI in the last three years and has over 30 years of international experience in financial services and technology, with a career spanning consulting, banking, enterprise technology and insurance.

She has held senior executive roles at AXA, Allianz, Salesforce, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, and HP Enterprise and Accenture.

Nedbank notes that her domain expertise includes digital transformation, cloud and infrastructure modernisation, cyber security, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as operational risk.

She has a strong track record of commercialising innovation, leading multi-billion-dollar portfolios and delivering measurable impact in complex, regulated environments, it adds.

Rao (who holds Masters qualifications in AI Ethics and Society, and in Digital Anthropology, and has a post-graduate diploma in management) is co-founder and managing director of Within The Box.ai.

According to Nedbank, Rao is a globally-recognised digital transformation and financial services technology leader, and his expertise extends across core and digital banking transformation, cloud computing, AI ethics and the behavioural dimensions of technology adoption.

Rao, who began his career in banking with ANZ Grindlays Bank before transitioning into technology leadership, has held global executive roles at IBM and Infosys, including serving as the global CEO of Infosys Finacle, one of the world's foremost digital banking platforms.

According to Nedbank, Joshi (BSc) has extensive experience in capital markets and has held senior leadership roles at major global financial institutions, including serving as chief financial officer at Credit Suisse from October 2022 until its sale to UBS.

He has also held senior positions at Deutsche Bank and Barclays Capital. Joshi is currently a non-executive director of Man Group.

“The boards welcome Dixit, Natasha and Sanat and believe their appointments will bring a wealth ofexpertise to the boards, strengthening the board's skills and experience in the key areas of banking and financial services, capital markets, risk management, digital transformation, cyber security and AI,” Nedbank concludes.