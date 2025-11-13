ITWeb announces AI Summit 2026: Shaping the intelligent enterprise of tomorrow

ITWeb AI Summit 2026: Building South Africa’s AI ecosystem, together.

Are you overwhelmed by the pace of AI-driven disruptions and worried about missing opportunities to transform your business? Or have you embraced AI but are unsure how to measure its impact and take it to the next level? Perhaps you are on top of your AI integration projects and you’re ready to ride the next wave of innovation?

Wherever your business is on its AI journey, the ITWeb AI Summit 2026 will provide expert insights, real-world experience and practical guidelines on building a sustainable AI ecosystem, with South African business and economic realities in mind.

Says ITWeb’s Events Director, Lisa Lawlor: “We are witnessing rapid advancements in AI technologies that are transforming industries, posing challenges but also offering huge potential to drive economic growth. Unlocking this potential requires a strong, ethical and collaborative AI ecosystem.”

The ITWeb AI Summit will bring together leading enterprises, innovators and policymakers to explore how AI can deliver real business impact – from automation and data-driven decision-making to next-generation customer experiences.

Moving beyond theoretical discussions, the summit's agenda will explore how to remodel your organisation into an intelligent, future-focused enterprise through practical AI applications. It will examine critical issues such as the role of governments and policymakers, sovereignty, AI factories, human-versus-machine dynamics, cyber security impact, AI governance, ethical and responsible AI, and more.

“This is a case study-driven event, highlighting the challenges faced by South African businesses in their AI adoption journey and how they’re managing to overcome them,” stresses Lawlor.

Exclusive local research

Adding value to the 2026 event, ITWeb will conduct a local AI adoption and implementation survey targeting South Africa’s technology strategy decision-makers.

Launching in early 2026, the survey will be open for online participation, with the findings forming ITWeb’s first AI adoption research report, to be revealed at the AI Summit.

Call for papers

If you have a compelling AI success story, innovative use case or practical strategy to share, we invite you to submit a proposal to speak at ITWeb AI Summit 2026.

Submit your proposal by e-mailing Ntando Sibanda at ntando@itweb.co.za.

Submissions deadline: 16 January 2026

Sponsorship opportunities

For solution providers, the ITWeb AI Summit 2026 is a prime opportunity to engage directly with C-level executives and decision-makers seeking trusted partners for their AI strategies. Showcase your technologies, services and solutions at your display stand, share your expertise on the agenda and play an active role in shaping South Africa’s growing AI ecosystem.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Debbie Visser at debbiev@itweb.co.za. To pre-register your attendance and benefit from super early-bird pricing, contact Lindiwe Sibeko at lindiwe@itweb.co.za.

Book the date!

The ITWeb AI Summit, under the theme: "Building South Africa’s AI ecosystem, together", will be held on 22 April 2026 at The Forum, in Bryanston, Johannesburg.