ITWeb Brainstorm celebrates decade of CIO excellence

The finalists for the “Decade of CIO Service” awards.

This year marks a milestone for ITWeb Brainstorm's annual CIO Survey and Banquet: a decade of recognising the crucial role IT leaders play in South Africa's private and public sector organisations.

To commemorate the occasion, ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with MTN Business, will present two new awards during the annual banquet, which will take place this week, in Sandton.

The “Decade of CIO Service” awards in the enterprise and private sectors will honour CIOs who have held their positions for 10 years or more, acknowledging their long-term contributions to leveraging IT for the benefit of their organisations.

The judging panel − comprised of senior members of ITWeb’s editorial staff, including ITWeb Brainstorm editor Matthew Burbidge − recently finalised the shortlist of nominees after closing nominations earlier in October.

“There were many excellent candidates in the nominations process, and it’s been a very tough decision to get to these shortlists,” Burbidge notes. “The calibre of nominees speaks highly of the depth and quality of CIOs we have in this country, and while some may be disappointed, the final selection is a testament to their excellence.”

The enterprise CIO finalists are:

Muhammad Ali Bhikhan, CIO, Absa Regional Operations

Viren Naidu, CIO, Hollard Insure

Sam Nkosi, group CIO, Santam

Louise van der Bank, CIO, Afrisam

Kevin Wilson, GM: IT services, Stefanutti Stocks

The public sector CIO finalists are:

Rubens Da Silva, CIO, Johannesburg Water

Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar, CIO, Council for Medical Schemes

Libisi Maphanga, CIO, Independent Electoral Commission

Sello Mmakau, group chief digital officer, Telkom

Dr Stanley Mpofu, CIO, University of Witwatersrand

Reflecting on the decade-long journey of the CIO Survey, Burbidge emphasises the importance of supporting and recognising these leaders.

“Our 2024 CIO Directory, published earlier this year, was our 15th edition, and with the CIO Survey now running for a decade, we believe this recognition is crucial for promoting the increasingly significant role CIOs play in corporate South Africa.”

The winners will be revealed at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet, to be held on Thursday, 17 October, in Sandton, Johannesburg.