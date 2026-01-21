ITWeb Brainstorm to host exclusive 2026 CIO Retreat

The ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Retreat will take place on 7 and 8 May at The Palace of the Lost City, Sun City.

ITWeb Brainstorm and ITWeb Events are proud to announce the launch of the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Retreat 2026, an invitation-only gathering for South Africa’s top CIOs and senior IT executives.

The retreat will take place on 7 and 8 May 2026 at The Palace of the Lost City, Sun City. With the theme: “Accelerating digital leadership for business growth and resilience”, this exclusive event will offer a unique platform for strategic discussions, peer networking, idea and solution sharing, and collaborative learning.

Building on insights from the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Survey 2025, the retreat will explore the key challenges and priorities shaping the 2026 CIO agenda. These include:

AI and automation: Over 40% of CIOs are already implementing or scaling AI initiatives, with strong interest in agentic AI and data-driven decision-making.

Cyber resilience and governance: Cyber security remains the top strategic priority.

Operational efficiency: With nearly half of CIOs expecting flat budgets or inflation-level growth, efficiency, automation and skills retention remain top of mind.

Leadership and business acumen: CIOs are increasingly acting as business strategists, co-driving innovation, revenue generation and competitive positioning alongside CEOs and CFOs.

“Our CIO Survey reveals a continued evolution in the CIO’s role – from technology enabler to business growth catalyst,” says Lisa Lawlor, Events Director at ITWeb. “The CIO Retreat provides a dedicated space for these leaders to exchange perspectives and refine and strengthen their strategies.”

Caryn Berman, Business Development Director at ITWeb Brainstorm, adds: “This is not a conference; it is a strategic retreat designed to enable meaningful one-on-one engagement and relationship-building in a relaxed, premium environment. CIOs will participate in roundtable discussions, network through curated experiences and enjoy a world-class hospitality programme that fosters open dialogue and collaboration.”

Programme highlights

Four exclusive CIO roundtables hosted by thought leader sponsors.

Roundtable discussions informed by 2025 CIO Survey insights.

Keynote address from an independent thought leader on innovation and digital strategy.

Luxury networking and social experiences, including gourmet dining and game drives.

High-impact editorial and video coverage across ITWeb and Brainstorm channels.

“This is where business and technology leadership converge,” concludes Lawlor. “Our goal is to give CIOs the space to think differently – and to give sponsors a platform to show how they’re enabling the next chapter of digital leadership in South Africa.”

Event details

Event: ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Retreat 2026

Theme: Accelerating Digital Leadership for Business Growth and Resilience

Dates: 7-8 May 2026

Venue: The Palace of the Lost City, Sun City

Attendance: By invitation only

Contacts

For sponsorship and participation enquiries, please contact:

Debbie Visser

Business Development Director, ITWeb Events

debbiev@itweb.co.za

Caryn Berman

Business Development Director, ITWeb Brainstorm

caryn@itweb.co.za

Lisa Lawlor

Director

ITWeb Events

lisa@itweb.co.za