ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2027 will explore the future of data, analytics, business intelligence and AI-driven innovation. (Image source: iStock)

ITWeb, in partnership with sponsors, has announced that the ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2027 will take place on 10 March 2027 at The Forum in Bryanston.

Evolving from the ITWeb BI Summit, the ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2027 reflects the rapid expansion and rising importance of data, analytics, business intelligence and AI capabilities in modern organisations.

The theme for this event is "The next era of the data-driven enterprise", which includes insight into how organisations can leverage scalable value and autonomous decisions.

Topics will highlight issues shaping the data-driven enterprise, including translating fast analytics into measurable financial and productivity gains, building AI-ready data pipelines, and cost-effective, low-liability storage architectures.

There is also a focus on enterprise and organisational architecture redesign for scalable AI, sustainable data operations and human-centred AI: workplace design and the future of work.

ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2027 – 10 March 2027 Hear from a wide range of local and international experts who will unpack the burning issues in the data, BI and analytics space on a day of insightful presentations and lively panel discussions. The ITWeb Data Insights Summit is the event for BI, data, analytics and AI professionals and decision-makers. For more information and to register, click here.

“We have put together a comprehensive agenda that covers a broad range of issues that impact how organisations can better leverage and manage data,” says Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb. “Business leaders must focus on the significance of real-time autonomous and continuous analytics, on data sovereignty, cloud residency and cross-border compliance, among a host of other factors that need to be considered.”

The agenda will include insight into multi-agent systems and agentic workflows for enterprise, data as a product (DaaP), geopolitical uncertainty and risk, as well as the 2030 horizon: autonomous analytics, sustainability and green data.

“Data is gold, it is the oil that lubricates the machinery that runs modern digital enterprises. We cannot over-emphasise the importance of data to business, as well as the influence of AI on data strategies. This event is a must-attend,” says Lawlor.

For more information and to register, visit ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2027.

For sponsorship and advertising opportunities, contact Debbie Visser, business development director at ITWeb events: debbiev@itweb.co.za.