LAIQ plans 2027 expansion into retail, leveraging existing POS partnerships and established retailers to unlock valuable business insights. (Image source: iStock)

Developers of South African conversational analytics platform LAIQ are looking to leverage a point-of-sale (POS) reseller agreement in place to expand the software into retail in 2027, following its deployment at supermarket group Big Save.

LAIQ was developed by Cape Town-based venture studio and start-up incubator Espresso Ventures and took a year and a half to develop.

The platform combines business intelligence reporting with predictive analytics and AI-powered conversations. It is designed to enable businesses that collect large amounts of data during their daily operations to explore this data in greater depth, uncover insights that might otherwise be missed and use that information to make more informed decisions.

To date, LAIQ is being used by Big Save to analyse business information across its stores, departments and products.

Jonathan Weltman, CEO of Espresso Ventures, confirmed that Big Save is using the platform and that there is a reseller agreement in place for the POS (called Genesis) developed by MRJ Consultants.

“They will be targeting some more retailers in the new year, having embedded LAIQ in their POS solution,” says Weltman.

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At Big Save, LAIQ draws information from the group's POS, accounting and inventory systems. Stakeholders can examine stock information, investigate product performance across branches and explore the factors contributing to changes in business performance.

The platform follows the conversation, allowing users to build on previous questions. It can present information in charts and tables, explain patterns and suggest potential actions based on the results.

Big Save is also giving authorised suppliers access to LAIQ so they can examine how their products are performing across its stores. Previously, suppliers sometimes waited days or weeks for reports to be prepared and shared with them. They can now access relevant business information themselves and investigate performance at individual branches.

Dylan Jardim, head of marketing at Big Save, says: “Previously, our suppliers relied on reports that we had to prepare and send to them. Now they can ask their own questions and see how their products are performing. They can investigate what's happening in individual stores and use that information to make decisions about their products."

Espresso Ventures says there are chat-with-your-data tools available in the market, but many of these connect more directly to source systems.

“The ‘intelligence layer for BI’ positioning means a customer keeps its current dashboards and adds LAIQ, instead of migrating. The AI agent never queries production systems and data lands in a per-tenant landing zone and is refreshed into de-duplicated marts. Every query is validated for tenant and row scope, and row-level access is supported,” adds Weltman.

LAIQ uses role-based permissions to control access to business information, allowing stakeholders to work with the data they are authorised to see.

The technology is also being applied in other business environments, including retail and hospitality POS reporting, distribution and facilities management. It can be embedded into existing software products, allowing technology providers to offer conversational analytics through their own platforms.

"The interesting thing is what happens when people realise they can ask almost anything about their business," says Weltman. "They start asking questions that would never have made it into a report. And sometimes, the question nobody thought to ask turns out to be the one that matters most."

SA’s retail sector is considered to be a moderate but quick adopter of emerging technologies.

According to market research firm MarketsandMarkets, the South African AI in retail market was valued at $101.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $714.7 million by 2029.

According to a recent OneDayOnly survey, about six out of 10 people would likely use an AI-powered shopping assistant to compare prices and find deals. The research also found that 92% of respondents are happy to shop online.