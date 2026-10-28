ITWeb Governance, Risk and Compliance 2026 – Archer and partner dotnext confirm sponsorship

The convergence of AI, evolving regulation, cyber risk, digital sovereignty and sustainability is redefining enterprise governance. (Image source: iStock)

Global GRC software platform Archer and its industry partner dotnext, a South African information security company, have confirmed their sponsorship of the ITWeb Governance , Risk and Compliance 2026 event, to be held on 12 November at The Forum in Bryanston.

The central theme of the event is the extent to which the convergence of AI, evolving regulation, cyber risk, digital sovereignty and sustainability is redefining enterprise governance.

It will offer delegates insight into why traditional approaches to governance, risk and compliance are no longer sufficient in a world where AI systems play a greater role in decision-making and where digital ecosystems extend beyond organisational boundaries.

Platinum sponsors Archer and dotnext, its long-time industry partner, have confirmed their support for the event and stressed the significance of GRC across industries in both the public and private sectors.

Changing regulatory landscape

The companies say SA has one of the most developed GRC regimes in Africa. POPIA, FICA – with its risk management and compliance programme requirements – King IV and sector regulators (SARB/Prudential Authority, FSCA and the Information Regulator) give it more depth than most of the continent.

Archer and dotnext point out that GRC in SA is being driven by financial sector regulation (the Prudential Authority, the FSCA and the COFI work still in progress), data protection (POPIA, the Information Regulator and breach reporting), and cyber and operational resilience.

However, the country is not immune to the impact of a changing regulatory environment as organisations look to strengthen governance over AI.

The companies agree that ongoing geopolitical tension continues to affect specific areas of GRC, most notably cross-border exposure, supply chains and data, as well as cyber risk.

They hope the ITWeb GRC 2026 event will empower delegates with knowledge about why periodic governance falls behind the pace of change, and how to measure the gap.

Specifically, delegates will benefit from information on practical uses of AI across risk and compliance work, as well as the data foundations and guardrails to implement before deploying AI in GRC.

Debbie Visser, business development director at ITWeb Events, has welcomed the endorsement from Archer and dotnext , saying their participation adds significant value.

“Governance in AI and data-driven markets is absolutely critical. Organisations must balance their desire to innovate and generate new revenue streams with proactive compliance to protect data and systems. We are thrilled to have market leaders like dotnext and Archer join us in this hugely relevant event.”

For more information and to register, visit ITWeb Governance, Risk and Compliance 2026.