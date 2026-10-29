ITWeb GRC 2026: Boards need ethics dashboard for AI governance

Lucy Montague, information services governance, solutions and services delivery manager at AfriSam.

Board oversight of AI-enabled decisions must be strengthened, and an Information Services Ethical Behaviour Assurance Index (IS-EBAI) governance model is the tool to do it, says Lucy Montague, information services governance, solutions and services delivery manager at AfriSam, a supplier of construction materials and technical solutions.

Montague will present at ITWeb GRC 2026 on 12 November at The Forum in Bryanston, where she will unpack the value of the model amid increasing AI adoption, intelligent automation and autonomous business processes.

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The framework provides measurable assurance over the ethical use of technology, data and AI. It consolidates 10 ethical governance dimensions into a single board reporting structure, including privacy, integrity, accountability, transparency, fairness, responsible AI and third-party stewardship.

Montague’s presentation will show how complex technology and AI risks can be translated into meaningful board assurance indicators, supported by evidence-based reporting, governance thresholds and escalation mechanisms.

Delegates will gain practical insight into strengthening board oversight of AI-enabled decisions, balancing innovation with trust, and preparing for the future of technology governance in SA.

Montague says the IS-EBAI is informed by, but not copied from, several well-established domains, including corporate governance and assurance, information security and data governance, ethics and responsible technology, and risk aggregation.

She underlines the influence of the Three Lines Model (previously the Three Lines of Defence), a globally recognised governance, risk management and assurance framework promoted by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), and notes its relationship to the King IV/King V governance principles.

“In a South African governance context, the Three Lines Model supports governance and oversight by the board, risk management accountability and combined assurance reporting. We must remember that AI is just a tool; we need to look past the tool and assist organisations to apply the technology effectively and ethically,” she says.

Delegates attending Montague’s presentation will gain insight into:

A practical approach to transforming AI and technology ethics principles into measurable board assurance.

A re-usable governance framework that enables directors to oversee intelligent enterprises with greater confidence.

Practical lessons on balancing innovation, competitiveness and responsible technology governance while maintaining organisational trust.

Ntando Sibanda, senior conference producer at ITWeb Events, says it is encouraging that sectors are emphasising governance, ethics and practicality around AI adoption.

“Organisations must balance AI-driven aspirations and governance, since both are essential to any chance of growing innovation at scale. This is a highly strategic event, given the growing interest in bringing AI on board and the realisation that visibility and control are imperative.”