ITWeb launches network modernisation survey with Huawei and BNI

Paseka Mike Selepe, partner development manager at Huawei.

ITWeb, in partnership with Huawei and Blue Networks and Infrastructure (BNI), has launched a survey to understand how organisations are evolving their network environments in response to growing digital demands.

The survey targets IT leaders, decision-makers and technical professionals navigating the increasing complexity of modern infrastructure.

Chanelle Steyl, Huawei alliance manager at BNI, says the survey aims to achieve three key outcomes: gaining visibility into current network maturity levels across organisations and industries; identifying the most pressing challenges and barriers impacting modernisation; and uncovering future investment priorities and technology trends shaping network strategies.

“The insights gathered will not only highlight current trends but also help us shape more relevant solutions to support our customers’ future growth.”

Beyond industry insight, the survey is designed to provide leadership with a clear, objective view of their current technology environment, translating complex technical realities into executive-level understanding.

Paseka Mike Selepe, partner development manager at Huawei, says: “Together with our Gold Partner BNI, we are listening directly to CIOs and CTOs to understand where strategies are succeeding, where gaps exist and how priorities are shifting in real environments.

"Independent insights matter. Analyst firms like Gartner continue to highlight the importance of integrated infrastructure platforms, and this survey allows us to ground those global trends in local, practical reality. Ultimately, the next generation of ERP, AI and digital platforms will not be defined by technology vendors but by how well infrastructure aligns to real business.”

The assessment takes a structured view across key domains – including data centre, security, network, wireless and storage – while also identifying critical interdependencies that often go unnoticed yet carry significant operational and risk implications.

Steyl says many organisations operate under the belief that their environments are secure, scalable and future-ready, yet lack the consolidated visibility required to validate these assumptions. "This survey introduces structured introspection, prompting leadership to evaluate whether current investments, architectures and operational models are aligned with industry best practices and long-term strategic objectives.”

The survey also assesses organisational risk posture and accountability. In an era defined by rising cyber threats, increasing regulatory scrutiny (such as POPIA) and global supply chain pressures, leadership must be able to confidently address key questions:

Is our data adequately protected, and do we know where it resides?

Can our infrastructure support future growth, including AI-driven workloads?

Are we operating on sustainable, supportable platforms or accumulating technical debt?

Do we have the visibility and control required to respond to incidents in real-time?

Chanelle Steyl, Huawei alliance manager at Blue Networks and Infrastructure.

Steyl says the exercise is designed to shift organisations from a reactive operational stance to a proactive, intelligence-led approach. "This survey is not merely an administrative exercise – it's a strategic enabler. It empowers executive leadership with the clarity required to strengthen governance, drive accountability and shape a resilient, future-ready technology landscape."

Participants stand a chance to win a R3 000 Takealot voucher.

To complete the survey, click here.