ITWeb marks Security Summit Hackathon milestone

Tiyani Nghonyama, COO, Geekulcha. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

ITWeb, in partnership with Geekulcha, is set to host its 10th annual hackathon (#SS26HACK) at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 on 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

For a decade, the hackathon has showcased cyber security skills, tools and capabilities that reside in Africa.

At #SS26HACK, sponsored by CompTIA, competitors will be challenged to unleash the power of AI to fortify cyber resilience and design intelligent, adaptive solutions that can predict, detect and neutralise threats in real-time.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 To learn more about defending organisations against today’s evolving cyber threats, register for ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town 2026 or ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg, where global and local experts will unpack the latest security trends and solutions.

Tiyani Nghonyama, COO and co-founder of Geekulcha, says this year's hackathon has attracted even more interest and, for the first time, will feature Kenyan participation.

“Over the years, the hackathon has shaped so many careers in cyber security, enabled by collaborative efforts of partners,” adds Nghonyama.

Ivan Regasek, CEO of ITWeb and one of 14 hackathon mentors, comments on the event’s milestone, adding that there are no plans to slow down.

“At the first edition, many people didn't even know what a hackathon was, and now – a decade later – many young adults have grown up knowing them and aspiring to win them. It has not been an easy journey, but the efforts of our partners and supporters to date have made a difference in raising awareness and the profile of cyber security, not just among the youth but across society overall.”

Building a digital army

Regasek and Nghonyama agree that to advance Africa’s cyber security ecosystem through skills development, training and awareness will require dedicated collaboration.

Regasek explains: “From the beginning, we have believed that together – with industry, government and academia – we can overcome collective challenges that oftentimes seem impossible, and one day realise that digital army we have been dreaming of. With a record number of entries and this year's finals hosted within the exhibition itself, we look forward to increased engagement, collaboration and quality of the competition as we move towards that goal.

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“I encourage aspiring hackers to register and participate. As a participant, it's an amazing opportunity with nothing to lose. More so, I encourage the industry to stop by and talk to us there or otherwise get in touch,” he adds.

The ITWeb Security Summit 2026 is about redefining security and gives South African and African IT and cyber security decision-makers the opportunity to hear from a wealth of experts, researchers and practitioners about what works, what doesn’t and why.

For more information, visit ITWeb Security Summit Hackathon.