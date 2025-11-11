ITWeb says goodbye to BI Summit, hello to Data Insights Summit

In 2025, ITWeb celebrated the 20th edition of its BI Summit. Over the years, this event has united South Africa's business intelligence (BI) community with top-level presentations and insights from local and international experts.

But times have changed. Renowned for its constant progress, the technology industry is always evolving. To reflect this, ITWeb is retiring the long-standing BI Summit brand. In its place, it is proud to present the all-new Data Insights Summit 2026.

Focused on the trends and issues affecting the growing community of data, analytics, BI and artificial intelligence professionals, the new summit reflects the expanding scope and critical importance of this field to modern organisations.

One aspect that will not change, however, is ITWeb’s commitment to delivering searing insight from leading experts for SA’s data community, says Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb.

“As well as the exciting new name, we’re continuing to provide a place for the professionals who drive the agenda for data-driven organisations to come together, network, debate issues with peers and hear from hand-picked leading speakers on topics that matter to them, from modern data architecture to fostering a culture of data leadership and literacy,” she says.

The Data Insights Summit is the premier event for professionals who turn data into intelligence and insight. This includes everyone from chief data and analytics officers to BI analysts, CIOs to data engineers, and data visualisation specialists to heads of data governance.

The ITWeb Data Insights Summit will be held at The Forum, in Bryanston, on 12 February, with a workshop on 13 February. Super early-bird discounts are available until mid-December.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Debbie Visser, debbiev@itweb.co.za, or to pre-register your attendance and benefit from super early-bird special pricing, contact Lindiwe Sibeko, lindiwe@itweb.co.za.