ITWeb Security Summit 2025: Thought-provoking panel discussions on the agenda

Cyber security industry experts are scheduled to engage with delegates during several panel discussions on the ITWeb Security Summit agenda.

ITWeb has organised a comprehensive agenda for the 20th edition of its annual Security Summit, taking place on 28 May at the CTICC in Cape Town, and on 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

In addition to keynote presentations, fireside chats and insight from local and international experts, there are several panel discussions scheduled.

These panel discussions will cover issues that continue to impact South Africa and Africa’s cyber security space, including the burning issue of regulation.

Cape Town’s agenda will feature a panel discussion to attempt to answer the question: does cyber security require more regulation or is it over-regulated?

Winston Hayden, independent management consultant and advisor, will join Charlie Hinde, head of cyber security engineering at TFG (The Foschini Group), to deal with this and other issues impacting cyber security hygiene and posture.

In Johannesburg, the first panel discussion scheduled will be an opportunity for industry experts to express their views on how South Africa has fared over the last 20 years. Participants will tackle a few tough questions, including what the country could or should have done to achieve more, and the role of government and private industry in dealing with cyber crime.

Another panel discussion will cover the shortage of available cyber security skills.

Nicole Cader, cyber security learning lead at Absa, together with Conrad Roos, head of GRC at TFG, and Andy Kennedy, senior solutions engineering manager, UK, Ireland and South Africa at Cloudflare, will offer perspectives of an issue that the cyber security industry continues to struggle with.

The panel will field several questions, including whether there is a disconnect between company expectations in terms of cyber security staff/skills and what is actually available.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, said panel discussions are popular because the platform lends itself to robust debate and direct engagement with the market. “We have an exciting line-up of speakers and industry experts who can offer valuable insight into issues that continue to impact cyber security in Africa.”

