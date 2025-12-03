ITWeb Security Summit 2026 announces world-class keynote line-up

Allie Mellen (US), Joe Tidy (UK) and Tobias Schroedel (Germany) to deliver keynotes at the Joburg leg of the 2026 Security Summit.

Meet the global keynote speakers

Allie Mellen – Principal Analyst, Forrester (USA)

Mellen is an engineer, researcher, hacker and trusted advisor to Fortune 500 CISOs. With a career spanning MIT research, engineering consultancy and hands-on security practice, Mellen is a leading voice in detection and response. She will deliver a keynote on: “The implications of the recent consolidation in the cyber security industry”.

“Allie brings a rare combination of technical expertise and real-world security experience,” says Ros Hinchcliffe, Security Summit programme director. “She has spoken at leading security conferences such as RSA, Black Hat and HOPE, and we are thrilled to bring her insights to the South African cyber security audience.”

Joe Tidy – Cyber Correspondent, BBC (UK)

As the BBC’s first-ever Cyber Correspondent, Tidy has reported on every major cyber attack of the past decade, uncovering the human stories behind breaches across the globe. His keynote: “Ctrl+Alt+Chaos: The rising threat of teenage hacking gangs”, will offer insights into the rapidly evolving cyber crime landscape.

“Joe’s investigations provide a unique global perspective on cyber threats, helping organisations understand both the human and technical aspects of attacks, learn from them and use that knowledge to build resilience,” says Hinchcliffe.

Tobias Schroedel – IT Security Expert and Comedyhacker (Germany)

Schroedel, Germany’s first “comedyhacker”, brings technical expertise and humour to complex cyber security issues. His keynote: “Cyber criminals in the darknet: Ransomware and how our data ends up online”, will include sharp insights and an unforgettable live demo.

ITWeb Security Summit Security Summit 2026 will run under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”. The Cape Town leg will be held at the Century City Conference Centre from 25-26 May, followed by the Johannesburg event at the Sandton Convention Centre from 2-4 June. Click here for more info and to register.

“Tobias is known as ‘Germany’s first IT comedian' and has a unique ability to make complex security concepts accessible through humour and a fun, engaging approach,” adds Hinchcliffe.

In addition to the headline keynotes, the summit will feature more than 60 local and international cyber security specialists. Day three offers hands-on workshops, including developing an IT and security strategic roadmap and a cyber resilience survival guide.

