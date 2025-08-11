ITWeb Security Summit 2026 secures Cyberrey as lead sponsor

Cyberrey comes on board as the lead event sponsor of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026.

Cyberrey, a specialist distributor of comprehensive cyber security solutions, has partnered with ITWeb as the lead event sponsor of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, Africa’s premier gathering for cyber security professionals and decision-makers.

The annual summit – widely regarded as the continent’s definitive cyber security event – will see its 21st edition in 2026. It follows a record-breaking 20th anniversary in 2025 that featured over 80 expert speakers, including 11 international keynotes. It brought together 70+ top security solution providers and more than 1 500 delegates in Johannesburg, as well as a strong Cape Town edition with 350 attendees.

Cyberrey doubles down on commitment

“Participating as a Platinum Sponsor in 2025 was a defining milestone for Cyberrey,” says Aadil Khan, Channel Director – Africa, Cyberrey. “The summit elevated our visibility, allowed us to showcase our growing vendor portfolio and engage directly with senior decision-makers across government, enterprise and the channel – engagements that have since translated into real business opportunities.”

Building on this momentum, Cyberrey has stepped up to become the lead sponsor of the 2026 Johannesburg event – the summit’s highest sponsorship tier.

“We’re proud to lead conversations that matter: national resilience, regulatory readiness and practical implementation of advanced security technologies across sectors like government, telecoms and critical infrastructure,” says Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy, Cyberrey. “We look forward to unveiling new partnerships and solutions tackling Africa-specific security challenges. ITWeb provides the ideal environment to engage the right audience at the highest level.”

Bigger platform, bigger impact

The Johannesburg leg of the 2026 summit will move to a larger exhibition space within the Sandton Convention Centre to accommodate growing demand for solution showcases and business networking.

Across Johannesburg and Cape Town, attendees can expect:

Exclusive global keynotes , talks and panel discussions on strategic and technical cyber security issues.

, talks and panel discussions on strategic and technical cyber security issues. Exhibition featuring cutting-edge product and solutions demonstrations.

Hands-on training and workshops.

Unmatched networking opportunities with peers, industry leaders and policymakers.

with peers, industry leaders and policymakers. ITWeb TV booth, where ITWeb journalists will interview speakers and cyber security leaders.

ITWeb events director Lisa Lawlor says: “We’re proud of how the Security Summit has evolved over the past two decades. In an increasingly complex business and cyber security landscape, the summit continues to serve as a vital platform for cyber security specialists, solution providers and business leaders to explore how these innovations can be harnessed to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

Join the conversation

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 – Johannesburg

Sandton Convention Centre

2 & 3 June 2026 (conference & exhibition)

4 June 2026 (workshops)

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 – Cape Town

Century City Conference Centre

25 May 2026 (workshops)

26 May 2026 (conference & exhibition)

For sponsorship, exhibition or delegate registration opportunities, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit/

Contact:

Debbie Visser

Business Development Director – ITWeb Events

debbiev@itweb.co.za