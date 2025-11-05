ITWeb Security Summit calls for expert speakers, paper submissions

#ITWebSS2026: The call for papers is open until 12 December.

Cyber security professionals, researchers and industry leaders are invited to submit presentation proposals for ITWeb Security Summit 2026 by 12 December.

Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit will once again bring together Africa’s top information and cyber security decision-makers to explore the future of security in an increasingly AI-driven world.

With the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and Johannesburg (2-4 June).

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says this year’s call for papers comes at a time of profound change for the industry. “Last year, we saw how generative AI transformed both the defensive and offensive sides of cyber security. In 2026, that evolution has accelerated.

"With our theme, ‘Redefining security’, we’re calling on experts, researchers and practitioners to share product-independent, practical content that offers insights, strategies and best-practice case studies to help organisations build true resilience.”

Areas of interest span a range of cyber security disciplines, including AI-driven threats and defence, cloud and application security, data protection, ransomware, DevSecOps, zero trust, supply-chain risk, digital identity, OT/IOT and quantum security. Submissions that explore the human and leadership aspects of cyber security – such as skills development, addressing the cyber skills shortage and the evolving role of the security professional – are also welcome.

Delegates can expect over 80 international, African and local speakers and panellists, live demonstrations and hands-on workshops, alongside leading security vendors showcasing their latest solutions.

Submissions close on Friday, 12 December.

For submission guidelines, visit https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2026/or e-mail ros@itweb.co.za.