ITWeb TV: Audiences embrace multi-platform entertainment

In this episode of ITWeb TV, Thabile Ngwato, Newzroom Afrika co-founder, as well as founder and CEO of Rapid Innovation Group, explains why linear TV remains dominant in South Africa despite OTT growth and shifting audience behaviour. #OTT #Broadcasting

Although the evolution from traditional broadcasting to over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms is increasingly reshaping SA's media landscape, the transition should not be viewed as a replacement of linear broadcasting.

Instead, it reflects a media environment where viewers opt to consume multiple platforms, with both traditional broadcasting and streaming continuing to cater to different audience needs.

This is the sentiment shared by broadcast entrepreneur Thabile Ngwato, founder and CEO of Rapid Innovation Group, the parent company of 24-hour news channel Newzroom Afrika and satellite broadcasting services company Bluestream Technologies, among others.

During an interview with ITWeb TV, Ngwato explored the evolving landscape of broadcast technology in SA, and the growing demand for scalable, good-quality transmission solutions across the satellite, fibre and video-on-demand space.

She views the current landscape as a layered ecosystem where traditional broadcasting and digital distribution continue to coexist, particularly in an emerging market like SA.

Ngwato, who transitioned from a successful broadcasting career into media entrepreneurship, says audience behaviour has become far more fragmented, requiring broadcasters and content producers to operate across multiple platforms simultaneously.

“It’s been exciting to see audiences move from traditional linear TV and radio into OTT platforms. At the same time, there is still a strong appetite for linear television because audiences consume content differently across platforms. It is not one replacing the other.”

Thabile Ngwato, founder and CEO of Rapid Innovation Group, the parent company of 24-hour news channel Newzroom Afrika. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

She emphasised that the real challenge for media organisations is not simply moving to digital, but understanding the shifting audience behaviour in real-time and responding with relevant content strategies.

“We have an insights team internally in our group that is constantly looking at what viewers are interested in. If they’re not watching your channel, what are they watching? Which online platforms do they prefer when they are not on the linear platform? And how do we create content for them in such a way that they will still come back and still rely on us for information?

As an example of the need for adaptable content strategies, she says: “What we’ve done across the group is create other opportunities where we can still play in these spaces, through Ray Content Hub, where we create content for OTT platforms. So that’s how we continue to be able to participate in a market that is growing, that is changing, that is dynamic, by developing content for both traditional broadcasters and digital-first platforms.”

While global markets are rapidly transitioning towards OTT-first consumption models, Ngwato is of the view that SA presents a different reality, shaped by infrastructure constraints and uneven access to high-speed internet.

She notes that traditional broadcasters continue to play a dominant role in the local media ecosystem due to accessibility and affordability factors.

“In markets like Europe and the US, audiences have largely shifted to OTT, but in SA, the reality is different because access to stable broadband is uneven. That is why platforms like DStv remain dominant, as many viewers still rely on linear television. It is not a matter of preference alone, but also access.”

She stresses that the market is not binary. Instead, South African audiences are increasingly adopting a multi-platform consumption model that blends linear TV, OTT services and online platforms.

Regulating the creator economy

With the rise of local content creators hosting shows on platforms like YouTube and Spotify without a formal media broadcasting qualification, SA has seen a shift in who produces and distributes news and entertainment.

This has led to some podcasters causing a stir by making defamatory or inaccurate statements on air – leading to a public outcry and calls for accountability in the content creation economy.

“I know high regulation is often frowned upon but I think there has to be a way where we strike a balance and ask, ‘how do we regulate these spaces?’ We've seen what's happening, even with the misuse of AI tools and the lawsuits that we've seen in Europe and the US, in particular,” comments Ngako.

“We realise that regulation is necessary to be able to combat some of the challenges that come with technology and these new opportunities. I think it's the same around content creation. So, regulation is not to stifle creativity, because I think creativity is still an essential part of media and content, but at the same time, we still need to be able to strike that balance between what is right and what is wrong.”

Filling broadcast infrastructure gaps

At the centre of Ngwato’s media and technology conglomerate is Bluestream Technologies, which operates across fibre, satellite and OTT transmission services, with a core focus on live broadcast delivery infrastructure.

Founded in 2021, the MultiChoice Innovation Fund-backed company provides satellite and fibre-based connectivity for local and international content delivery, as well as teleport services and infrastructure support for other broadcasters.

The business was established after Ngwato identified gaps in the transformation and modernisation of broadcast transmission services, particularly uplink and downlink capabilities used in live event broadcasting and streaming.

As live sports productions expand and costs rise, broadcasters are increasingly looking for hybrid satellite and fibre solutions that combine reliability with efficiency, she points out.

“Within our group, the focus has always been broadcasting, media and technology. I saw an opportunity in broadcast transmission because uplink and downlink services had not been meaningfully transformed in our sector, so we built Bluestream Technologies to address that gap. It was a natural extension of what we were already doing in the group.”

Ngwato says the company’s offering has been built around supporting both large broadcasters and smaller organisations that traditionally lacked access to expensive broadcast infrastructure.

“We provide uplink and downlink services, which is essentially transmitting live event data for broadcast. This includes major sporting events where reliability and scale are critical for broadcasters. These are high-pressure environments where there is no room for failure.”

The firm also offers hybrid streaming solutions, which allow organisations like schools or smaller event organisers to broadcast live content without needing expensive satellite trucks.

“This makes live broadcasting more accessible and ensures even small events can be shared with audiences in real-time.”

From broadcaster to media entrepreneur

Ngwato’s entrepreneurial spirit is deeply rooted in her early career as a radio and TV broadcaster, having worked as a reporter and news anchor.

She says her experience provided the necessary foundation required to gain a fundamental understanding of editorial processes, the technical element, production environments and audience engagement.

Her transition into entrepreneurship led to the co-founding of Newzroom Afrika in 2019, which broadcasts across 52 African countries. She has expanded her portfolio to include DStv channels Movie Room (channel 113) and Play Room (channel 300) alongside other ventures within her group.

“My career started in broadcasting, especially in news, which eventually led to co-founding and leading Newzroom Afrika. That foundation helped me understand what areas I wanted to focus on in business, which are broadcasting, media and technology. That clarity shaped everything that came after.”

She adds that her group is intentionally structured around a unified theme that connects content creation, distribution and technology infrastructure.

“These sectors now form the backbone of my group. Whether it is Bluestream Technologies, Newzroom Afrika, Ray Content Hub, or our communications agency Emerge, there is a clear thread that connects media, content and technology across everything we do.”

Ngwato adds that her hands-on leadership approach has been critical in building sustainable businesses across a rapidly-evolving media landscape, where technological change and shifting consumer behaviour demand constant adaptation.