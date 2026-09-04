ITWeb TV Biz: Helping companies use AI with AWS

CloudZA stopped by the ITWeb studio as part of the AWS Equity Equivalent Investment Program - a business acceleration initiative designed to support the growth of black-owned technology businesses within the AWS Partner Network. #aws #awseeip #cloudza

Cloud technologies are the operating system driving technology across the world. Back in 2015, working in the hosting provider market, Jonathan Oaker saw this emerging opportunity. This prompted him to create CloudZA, which assists customers with cloud adoption and digital modernisation.

But that was just the beginning. In 2021, CloudZA joined the AWS SA Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP). It would become a major stepping stone, helping CloudZA take a significant step into the AI-enablement space.

"I felt like I didn't have a leg into the market," says Oaker. "We were just a small company trying to derive opportunities out of the space."

Appetite to take cloud further

Cloud and AI enablement share many characteristics. The focus is not on deploying technologies but primarily on preparedness – guiding customers to align technology capabilities with their goals.

"Essentially, we don't have products. CloudZA is the product. Our people are the product. We support companies to get them to where they need to be. We work backwards from what they would like to achieve and go through this journey to understand the right methods. Then we go and optimise. The whole engagement can take up to four months, as CloudZA dives deep, starting with a discovery session. At the end, you get a finalised, high-quality output that's cost-effective."

Jonathan Oaker, founder and CEO, CloudZA

Considerations range from technical and costs to governance , security and, increasingly, AI. Cloud users are growing beyond quick fixes or digital transformation opportunities. As more high-level tech executives earn qualifications such as cloud practitioner certifications, they are driving digital enablement at all levels. They see the value created by the cloud, and there is more appetite to take it further.

"We've had great synergy and understanding, linking business and technology and the rapport between them. However, now that we've got AI, specifically large language models, it's a new dimension that excites the business world a lot more. There's both a huge eagerness to adopt AI, but at the same time, there's a lot of trepidation because the technology is maturing quickly," says Oaker.

Stepping up with AWS EEIP

CloudZA joined as an AWS partner, attracted by its technology capabilities across the cloud spectrum. When the EEIP came to his attention, Oaker grabbed the opportunity. AWS EEIP brings considerable resources and capabilities to participants. They receive access to more training, as well as business development and networking.

"We built a lot of relationships within the AWS space because of EEIP. That was around the entire AWS global vertical, so international as well as local."

This exposure helped CloudZA hone its vision and abilities around AI, and let Oaker and his staff gain valuable AWS certifications.

"I’ve completed eight of the 12 certificates. I feel like it's about leading by example for my team. If I can achieve these certifications, they can achieve these certifications."

CloudZA's pool of certifications expanded. EEIP's business skills and networking also helped it grow and employ more people. What began as a two-man start-up in a garage now employs large teams, giving them space to grow and experiment. Crucially, and fitting the AWS EEIP mission, there is a big focus on creating youth skills and employment, of which Oaker is very proud.

"I like building things. My team likes building things, and we build the most innovative solutions. Sixty percent of the staff are youth. We got them through the YES (Youth Employment Service) programme. We trained them up over the last three years, and they've moved into more senior roles. They're literally at the front end of all of our engagements in terms of what's possible in cloud technology."

A perfect segue

The association with AWS EEIP came at a crucial time for CloudZA, elevating what it offers to the market. The point is not to sell AI. Oaker points out that many client goals don't always need AI. Some things work better using scripting or other methods. What clients need is a partner who helps them understand their options and realise them.

Joining the AWS SA EEIP not only helped CloudZA get a firm footing as an AI technology partner, but also allowed it to grow considerably.

"It's been a perfect segue. The training and enablement from AWS getting us to that level, as well as from a business driver of going to market. The trust and the relationship has definitely given us the exposure we require."

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