ITWeb TV Biz: Never give up: How Tati Software grew through AWS EEIP

Tati Software stopped by the ITWeb studio as part of the AWS Equity Equivalent Investment Program - a business acceleration initiative designed to support the growth of black-owned technology businesses within the AWS Partner Network. #aws #awseeip #tatisoftware

Tati Software is a woman-led start-up that helps clients realise their ideas through customised software engineering and cloud architecting. Joining the AWS SA Equity Equivalent Investment Programme helped broaden its horizons.

Every organisation relies on software, and many have ideas to exploit software. Yet closing that gap with professionally engineered software solutions is not simple, which is where Tati Software steps up.

Founded by Bertha Kgokong, Tati Software builds customised software solutions for business clients.

"Clients come to us with an idea. We help them conceptualise and architect the product. How are you going to build it? Where is it going to sit in the cloud? What do you need and how long is it going to take to develop? We help you with the project plan, and we bring in the tech team to build that product," says Kgokong.

Building for business clients

While software development is its foundation, Tati Software's value is to help non-technical business professionals realise their software ideas. Kgokong didn't start as a developer. She trained as a chemical engineer and worked in corporate for 15 years.

Following an entrepreneurial idea, she learned software development. While that trajectory didn't land as intended, she spotted a different opportunity. Software engineering is convoluted, technical and often alienating to the business minds that could use it the most.

"If this was a problem for me as a founder, perhaps it's a problem for other founders. I could develop that competency and be able to do that for the next founder. And that's how Tati Software was built."

Kgokong dislikes the approach of squeezing billable hours. The goal is to help understand what a client wants to build, forging the best direction towards a lasting and secure cloud-powered product.

"It's very rewarding when you switch on a product that works, when you have your name on a product that is out there getting 1 000 users per day or per hour, and it works without breaking."

Bertha Kgokong

Getting the AWS EEIP advantage

Joining AWS SA's EEIP created a profound shift and expansion for Tati Software.

"When you go in front of a client and you say, 'I want to build this for you, here are my certifications, and we can prove that we know how to do it', it's a different conversation than if you say, 'I want to build something for you. It will cost you this much.' It definitely adds more credibility to your voice when you're talking to clients."

The AWS EEIP's approach added this credibility, grounding its focus on exposing participants to the professionalism and capabilities that the market expects.

"They give you a pathway to grow a business," says Kgokong. "I feel like I was a little stuck before that. There are certain things that just get you through the door before you start talking to a client. We couldn't even have those conversations before. Since going through this programme, we have solutions architect professionals in the business. We're able to have different conversations with different clients, and chase real projects."

Keep on kicking

AWS EEIP provides business and technical capabilities, supporting its goals to develop SA's employment prospects and cloud economy. Tati Software does things the right way to attract top-class clients, and it gives its staff opportunities to grow their careers.

"There are many pathways that the developers in our team can take within the partner network to help them develop themselves as individuals. Having that sort of ecosystem and infrastructure is really useful for small businesses."

Kgokong started her journey with an idea, opening to a career helping others realise their ideas through software. Joining the AWS Equity Equivalent Investment Programme expanded that potential into growing her business, supporting more clients and helping her staff build their careers.

It was not a straightforward journey, but she has the tenacity that forges true entrepreneurs, and an excellent parable that inspires her and others.

"There's a story of two frogs thrown into cream. The one frog couldn't reach the ground, figured he's going to drown, and decided to just let himself die. But the second frog kept kicking. He kicked long enough until the cream turned into whipped cream, and then he just jumped out. Sometimes, your environment can change if you persist long enough."

Never give up, that's Kgokong's first piece of advice. Her second: find partners that will understand you and help you grow. That's the purpose of Tati Software for its clients and staff, and that's what she gained through AWS.

You can view the full video here.

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