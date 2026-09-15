ITWeb TV Biz: Preparing for opportunity: How Titan Centre of Excellence uses AWS to boost SA's tech skills

Titan Centre of Excellence stopped by the ITWeb studio as part of the AWS Equity Equivalent Investment Program - a business acceleration initiative designed to support the growth of black-owned technology businesses within the AWS Partner Network. #aws #awseeip #titancentreofexcellence

In the fast-moving world of technology, skills are the passport to more opportunities. Whether someone is a seasoned professional or just getting started, they must keep cultivating their knowledge, skills and interest to grab opportunity when it arrives.

"The only constant in the 21st century is change," says Norman Hlakudi, CEO of Titan Centre of Excellence. "Those people who learn, adapt and innovate will be the ones guiding the future."

This is the purpose that drives Titan's training division, and when it got the opportunity to join AWS South Africa's Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), it seized the moment. The outcome is a company helping South Africans expand their technology skills while also growing its training and service provider businesses.

"During my career, I noticed that in terms of representation, there were few Black ICT skilled professionals with certification," says Hlakudi. "I could see that there was a gap in terms of representation in IT. And I could see the IT skills gap in general, because if the demand is high, the resources become expensive."

Responding to this, he founded Titan Centre of Excellence in 2004. The centre has several functions. It emphasises youth development, including a collaboration for the AWS re/Start programme. It also helps graduates develop the industry-ready skills that other education channels can lag in, and it offers both technology veterans and companies ways to improve their technology certifications.

"We provide AWS training from foundational, associate and professional to speciality levels. We provide our clients with an end-to-end solution in terms of training. If it's an organisation, we start with a learning needs analysis where we identify the skills gap and make sure that the training is aligned to their business objective. That allows them to gain faster traction when they're doing their digital transformation and adopt cloud."

Normal Hlakudi, CEO, Titan Centre of Excellence.

The close proximity to AWS is strategic. In a fast-moving tech landscape, it makes sense to provide training aligned with the frontrunners. AWS offers hundreds of services that evolve as the market changes, from virtual computing to artificial intelligence. Hlakudi says that by providing compatible education, Titan's students are always abreast of new changes.

"After three years of university, you already fall behind. So we make sure that if you partner with a multinational like AWS, which is making and designing the technology, you will always be in demand in the market."

This partnership encouraged Titan to join AWS South Africa's EEIP. The programme accepts small businesses that are primed to help grow the local cloud economy and increase technology skills, especially among the youth. Titan fits this description perfectly, and being part of the EEIP would turn out to be a massive benefit.

The EEIP gives participating companies access to earn key AWS certifications. But perhaps more crucially, it helps these organisations improve their business pedigree and market networking . Hlakudi points out that it's a significant advantage for small businesses.

"As a leading cloud provider, we wanted to stand on the shoulders of a giant. As a small business, you have resource constraints that you need to consider. So the AWS EEIP allowed us to increase our headcount. We could hire people, train people."

It also helped Titan hone other areas, such as implementing KPIs effectively and boosting valuable channels such as marketing. "We have Facebook and LinkedIn pages. You post something, you get two, three people responding. After the mentoring, when we post stuff, 20 to 50 people will respond."

The AWS EEIP pushed Hlakudi and his team to push themselves. "It didn't feel like a grant. It felt like you had to work. You had to deliver something. But when you are delivering on those KPIs, you are growing as a business."

The outcomes are noteworthy. Titan has authorised AWS trainers. It is a select AWS training partner and also a select tier service partner, enabling Titan to launch a services branch to help businesses with cloud adoption and digital transformation.

It is also a major supporter of the EEIP's goal to expand skills through its participation in the AWS re/Start programme. AWS re/Start is offered at no cost to eligible learners and provides cloud skills training, hands-on learning, certification preparation and career development support. Sponsorship contributions of about R2 000 help delivery partners such as Titan Centre of Excellence support an unemployed or disadvantaged learner's participation in the programme by covering local delivery, administration, learner support, training-related costs and certification preparation and examination-readiness support. Through this model, more South Africans can access in-demand cloud skills and work towards becoming AWS Certified Cloud Practitioners.

Titan also continues to provide training to newcomers and veterans, backed by extensive labs for practical experience. It is producing AWS Golden Jackets – cloud professionals who hold every active, generally available AWS certification simultaneously, including one of Titan’s own employees who recently received his AWS Golden Jacket.

“Titan is preparing people for the AI era, building South Africa's skills and cloud enablement. Above all, it's helping people and businesses grab a hold of opportunity,” says Hlakudi.

"I always tell the young people, access to education is almost everywhere if you have the internet. But it's better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one, than to have an opportunity and you don't have the certification. Always, whether you have the job or not, get yourself prepared for that opportunity through AWS training and certification. You never know what will happen."

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