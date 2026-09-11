ITWeb TV Biz: Supported by AWS, MFactory is expanding beyond software development to sharpening service management with Smart Desk

MFactory stopped by the ITWeb studio as part of the AWS Equity Equivalent Investment Program - a business acceleration initiative designed to support the growth of black-owned technology businesses within the AWS Partner Network. #aws #awseeip #MFactory

“The ability to grow while staying true to your roots is powerful,” says Thembelihle Mahlalela, CEO of MFactory.

"What was working then is no longer working now. People's challenges, as well as the things they need operationally, have changed. We've since assisted clients to move from legacy systems into customised, new ways of operating. It's not just about the money for us. It is also about the reputation. It's leaving our clients better than we found them."

Founded in 2012 as a mobile app development specialist, MFactory has evolved into a technology services company helping organisations modernise their operations and make better use of cloud technology. Today, the company works to reduce reliance on legacy technology and fragmented services, while its flagship Smart Desk platform has grown from an internal tool into a customer-facing service management solution.

Helping clients understand the cloud's potential

Cloud services and infrastructure are an important part of MFactory’s approach. The company sees cloud technology as a powerful way for organisations to improve operational efficiency, but recognises that understanding where to start can be challenging for decision-makers.

For MFactory, part of its role as an AWS partner is helping customers understand what is possible and, importantly, what is relevant to their specific needs.

"It's our job as AWS partners to educate them," Mahlalela told ITWeb TV Biz. "Sometimes it's just that they need more information. The resistance also comes from people who don't like change. But for some, it's not that they don't want to, but there's a lack of information. It is very important for us technology providers to ensure that when we're trying to develop strategies with our clients, we educate them as much as possible."

Thembelihle Mahlalela, CEO of MFactory – an AWS EEIP participant.

To build on those principles, MFactory became an AWS partner and applied for the AWS Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP). The programme offered a way to grow its technical skills and certifications – but it delivered substantially more than that.

"It was a struggle in terms of marketing and selling products before we had access to the AWS communities. AWS also assisted us with access to mentorship. Through the EEIP, you have access to finance and HR – not just technical. They look at the business holistically."

Getting smarter with homegrown software

One of the clearest examples of MFactory’s evolution is Smart Desk.

The platform was born from a practical business challenge. As MFactory’s managed services business grew, the company needed greater visibility across customer issues, service delivery and team performance.

"The journey started with Smart Desk when we saw ourselves struggling to keep up with the influx of projects," says Mahlalela. "Just imagine a situation where you're offering managed services and you bill at the end of the month. You have to have a timesheet whereby you're logging all of these issues. We wanted visibility from the manager's point of view, and we wanted the teams to be held accountable. Hence we developed Smart Desk."

What began as an internal tool has since developed into a customer-facing cloud-native service management platform. MFactory’s managed services team uses Smart Desk to track customers’ ICT assets and services, while helping manage and support them against agreed service levels.

The platform is designed to streamline ICT service management, bringing functions such as ticketing, contract oversight and performance reporting into a more unified environment.

MFactory is continuing to develop the platform, with plans to introduce additional capabilities, including AI-powered support using Amazon Bedrock.

The company says the broader technical capabilities and qualifications developed through its engagement with AWS have supported this ongoing evolution.

More focus leads to more success

The impact of the EEIP experience has extended beyond technology, with MFactory also focusing on strengthening its internal operations as it grows.

"We were struggling to juggle everything. You can't have fragmented systems. Everybody needs to know what is happening internally. So, it refined our focus. Prior to the EEIP, we were a bit everywhere. We didn't have the right systems in place. It really helped in that aspect."

For MFactory, that increased focus has been accompanied by greater exposure to the broader AWS ecosystem. The company has participated in investor roadshows and AWS events, where it has been able to showcase Smart Desk and its other capabilities to local and international audiences.

For Mahlalela, the journey represents more than simply adding new technical skills. It is about building a business that is better equipped to compete and deliver for its customers.

“They took us from a company that didn't have a lot of systems in place to a company that is able to walk into rooms now with a certified team, that is confident, that is able to deliver AWS cloud solutions as well.”

For a company that began with a focus on mobile app development, MFactory’s evolution demonstrates how technology businesses can continue to adapt as their customers’ needs change, while using their own experience to build solutions that can ultimately serve a much wider market.

You can view the full video here.

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