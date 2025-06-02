ITWeb TV: Keeping people at the centre of an AI world

Founder of Cyber Dexterity, Tony Christodoulou, visited the ITWeb studio to share his views on AI-readiness, security risks and company culture. #ITWebTVBiz #ai #cyberdexterity Please remember to subscribe to ITWeb’s YouTube channel. You can also find us on these social channels: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itweb Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ITWebZA/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/ITWeb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itweblive/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itweblive

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the world and how it operates. Whether for efficiency, competitiveness, or both, companies feel the pressure to adopt AI.

At the same time, some narratives pit people against AI, suggesting that AI could replace humans. However, this view can lead organisations into a common trap: leaving people behind during a technology transition is a guaranteed recipe for failure.

AI is a cultural revolution that must include people. How do we adapt? This question weighs on the mind of Tony Christodoulou, founder of Cyber Dexterity, a provider of immersive cybersecurity training.

Leading with cyberpsychology

A seasoned technology leader with previous executive roles at Standard Bank and American Tower, and an adjunct lecturer at GIBS Business School, Christodoulou has come to appreciate the critical importance of user-centricity in organisations, a concept he calls cyberpsychology.

"When people hear the word cyber, the first thing they think about is cybersecurity. But cyberpsychology is more than just a security element. It focuses on the intersection between human behaviour and technology. I always say to my students and customers: one of the most important aspects of your digital transformation is the absorption of your people," he explained during an ITWeb TV interview.

Cyberpsychology is more than just a security element. It focuses on the intersection between human behaviour and technology. Tony Christodoulou, Cyber Dexterity

This concept is known by many names, with "digital strategy" and "change management" being two of the most popular. Even in the age of intelligent machines, people remain the fulcrum of digital progress. Christodoulou considers people part of the 20% that ensures the other 80% delivers.

"There are certain common denominator critical success factors. One that stands out the most is the 80/20 principle. If you get the 20% right, the 80% can be achieved. That means focusing on human adoption, whether you are implementing an AI or a workflow or replacing an old technology, or bringing in governance and standards or compliance," he says.

Tony Christodoulou, founder of Cyber Dexterity

Organisations eager to participate in a transformational trend may rush into what Christodoulou refers to as aimless execution. While they approach it with noble intentions, they often overlook people. Instead, leaders must refrain from considering AI as a replacement for their workforces.

"We've got to be very careful in this notion that AI is here to replace people. AI can do that, and it's going to have a huge impact. But the organisations that take the long-term stance and look at it with an ethical and sustainable view are going to stand out in front of their future customers."

Ultimately, the success of AI adoption will depend on how influential and prepared an organisation's people are. AI will rely on the human fabric. Including people will help avoid aimless execution, and preparing their cyberpsychology will yield the best results for the business.

To achieve this, leaders need to be upfront about how they see the organisation's future, and they should define it by paying attention to what their people are doing.

"Get people involved from the beginning and understand what they do. If you don't address those things, then you're creating the illusion that you're automating your environment, only to find later you've done a technology replacement strategy versus a transformation," says Christodoulou.

"Have you really brought any efficiencies? Have you really gotten the value? It creates this illusion of being successful. Go to the coalface, understand the constraints, the challenges people have and tap into their ideas. You'll be writing your business requirements without even realising it by involving your users from inception and equipping them with the relevant skills to utilise AI to amplify your objectives."